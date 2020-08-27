Grand Island Senior High band performances to focus on family, students and community

“The education and experiences that we all provide our students are still important,” the NSBA stated.

“These decisions, however, should be made with school administrators as to the best way to proceed with their marching season and how to best serve their students.”

GIPS Fine Arts Director Charity LaBrie said the students in the Islander Band still will be able to perform during halftime at the football games. However, the band will split into groups of 37 students or fewer, and would be the pep band for the football game.

“The entire band will be invited to march onto the field and present the halftime performance,” she said. “Then, we will ask the students who are not in pep band to march back to the band room. We are just asking them to leave the school grounds.”

LaBrie said students performing as part of the pep band will receive four tickets to be given to their family members to watch the football game and their halftime performance. For those unable to attend the football game, she added the performances also will be livestreamed on social media.