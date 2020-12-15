Grand Island Senior High boys basketball teams postpone schedule

Due to recent positive coronavirus among members of the Grand Island Senior High School junior varsity and varsity boys basketball teams, Grand Island Public Schools has decided to cancel practices and postpone games through Dec. 28, according to a press release.

GIPS was alerted to four positive cases on the boys basketball team and took immediate action to stop all basketball-related activities.

In turn, the varsity and junior varsity boys basketball games against Lincoln East scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18, have been rescheduled for Jan. 12 at GISH, with the junior varsity team playing at 5:45 p.m. and the varsity team playing at 7:30 p.m. The varsity and junior varsity boys basketball games against Bellevue West on Dec. 19 have been rescheduled for Feb. 2 at Bellevue West.

The varsity and junior varsity girls basketball teams will continue with scheduled games at Lincoln East and Bellevue West this weekend.