Grand Island Senior High's Class of 1961 knows how to have a good time.

On Wednesday, 14 members of the class and a few spouses had an enjoyable lunch at a Stolley Park picnic shelter. Danny Deuel, a member of the class, played tunes on his guitar. The laid-back group enjoyed the music, the conversation and a good meal.

"The class of 1961 has really done a good job of staying together," said Gary Purvis.

They've always enjoyed their reunions, said Elizabeth Hodtwalker.

"We have good turnouts," said Judy Mead.

What brought the class together this week was their 80th birthdays.

Just about everybody in the group is now 80. Two of the kids on hand were 79.

"It's kind of hard for us to believe we're 80," said Sandy Sevy. "But we're all grateful to be up and moving around and going places."

"We have fun together," Hodtwalker said. They can sit down and laugh in spite of the difficulties that some have gone through.

The class was part of the first wave that sent soldiers to Vietnam, Hodtwalker said.

They've all dealt with the setbacks and heartbreak that life brings, "and I think we genuinely care for each other," she said.

Some of the folks see each other regularly.

"There's a group of us who have coffee once a month at the Cow Palace," Mead said.

If members of the group don't attend one of those gatherings, they check on them to see if everything is OK.

One of the spouses on hand was Elroy Schmidt, who is married to the former Joan Sorgenfrei.

Their relationship began in 1963, at a dance at the Platt-Duetsche. Al Grebnick's band was playing. "First dance was the 'Blue Skirt Waltz,'" Schmidt recalled.

The way Schmidt remembers it, he and Joan met that night. But she was aware of him before that. Joan made a bet with a friend named Joyce about which of them he would ask on a date.

Joan and Elroy danced the first song together. Elroy spent the rest of the night dancing with someone else. But he came back to Joan at the end of the night.

"And the last dance, he asked me out," Joan said. She won the bet, which was for a nickel root beer.

Three of the attendees, Fran Johnson, Dorothy Bremer and Jeannette Spiehs, were in the secretarial practice class at GISH.

In that program, they learned shorthand, typing and became familiar with office machines. Dorothy, whose maiden name was Guenther, earned a Certificate of Vocational Competency for her shorthand and typing skills.

In the workplace, Dorothy used her shorthand skills to compose a letter only once, when another woman was on vacation. But in high school, she wrote her diary in shorthand, so her mother couldn't read it.

The group was part of a class of 320.

"It was definitely a different world when we graduated," Deuel said.

He can remember only two bullies in their class.

"The drug problem didn't exist. Once in a while, they had a beer party at the river, which I didn't go to," Deuel said.

"In those days, we knew manners — (saying) thank you, opening a door for a lady."

Students had so much respect for teachers that if a student was misbehaving, classmates would tell him to shape up, Deuel said.

Deuel has been a musician for a long time. One group he was in was called the Qui-Dons.

Some members of the class are quite active.

Kay Fowles, who was the senior class secretary, traveled to Africa in June.

Earlier this year, Hodtwalker went to France and Italy.

This fall, Purvis will ride his motorcycle to Opheim, Montana.

One member of the class, Jim Ross, operated Ross Auto Center for 48 years.

At Wednesday's lunch, Judy Vohland was sporting fun earrings and a fancy pair of glasses.

When you reach a certain age, she said, you can no longer wear high heels. The only way you can be wild is with your earrings and glasses.

For dessert, the classmates enjoyed a wonderful cake. They made sure slices went to a reporter and photographer.

As he left, the photographer said, "Those guys know how to party, don't they?"