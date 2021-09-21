Grand Island Senior High drum line earns top honors at UNK Band Day

GISH drum line earns top honors at UNK Band Day

KEARNEY — The Grand Island Senior High marching band earned honors for having the top drum line during the annual UNK Band Day competition on Saturday in Kearney.

The GISH band placed second in Class AA behind Kearney High School, who in addition to placing first in Class AA, won the sweepstakes trophy for the best overall band for the fifth straight year. The Bearcats also received the trophy for outstanding color guard during Saturday’s event.

Grand Island Central Catholic placed second in Class C, behind Amhearst. Centura placed third in Class C.

Twenty-four middle and high school marching bands from across the state joined the University of Nebraska at Kearney for the 62nd annual Band Day Parade in downtown Kearney.

Other first-place honors went to Holdrege in Class B and Stapleton in Class D, and the Kearney eighth grade band claimed first place in the middle school division.