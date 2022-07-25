Grand Island Senior High Freshman Academy teachers get ready for students

Tuesday and Wednesday were Grand Island Public Schools principal Fawn Gernstein’s “favorite part of the year.”

Gernstein is the principal of Grand Island Senior High’s Freshman Academy, beginning her first year in that role. Last week Gernstein and a fleet of Freshman Academy teachers gathered to gear up for the 2022-23 school year.

“This is where I get my energy,” she said. “I love kicking off the school year like this. This is a great staff; we have great teachers in every single one of our academies.”

Two of the teachers Gernstein referred to are Amy Almquist and Alexis Stuhr. Almquist teaches English and Stuhr teaches math, both at the freshman academy.

Almquist said between the Freshman Academy’s four “islands” there have been some staffing shuffles. Kickoffs like last week’s help teachers foster a sense of community, she said.

The Freshman Academy is sectioned off into four subgroups known as “islands.”

“We’re all working with different teachers who may have been in Freshman Academy with us the past four years, but we haven’t been on the same island with those teachers. Getting to know each other is going to be important.”

Gernstein said that element is intentional.

“It gives them faces to know and recognize foundations of relationships, when they need support or when they need to support each other.”

“It is really a great way to onboard new staff and relationships, and build that social capital within our high school.”

Stuhr, who has taught at the Freshman Academy her entire career, said, “I feel like it’s trying to get all of us on the same page, which is important. (This) was done in the past, but I think it’s more important this year.”

Developing inter-staff relationships and support means support for students, Almquist said.

“We’re going over our guidelines for success, to inspire our kids to be their best versions of themselves and to do what they need to do every day to grow and learn.”

Between staff new and shuffled, other fresh factors are being considered.

This freshman class happens to be the largest incoming class, according to Gernstein.

Stuhr noted another way this batch of freshmen is unusual.

“These kids had their middle school experience kind of taken over by COVID,” she said. “Hopefully going into high school can be a little bit more back to normal.”

This year’s teacher-prep workshop is fitting, Almquist indicated. “One of our big words for this summer is ‘consistency.’ We’re looking at trying to stay consistent across our four islands.”

The goal of the two-day gathering is to get on the same page in an effort to create that consistency, Stuhr said.

“(We want to) set up to start the school year off on a good foot, so that we’re all on the same page,” she said. “We know what we want our students to do, what we expect from each other.”

Getting on the same page, naturally, entails flipping through reading materials. Still, there were team-building activities and time carved out for teachers new and otherwise to socialize.

“The majority of our time has been spent around the vision that we have for students, then the mission of our academy,” Gernstein explained. “From there, we work on core values that drive our decisions that we make everything as educators in the (student) relationships that we commit to.”

Stuhr said the two days, hosted by Tommy Gunz and Eakes Office Supply, offer chances for self-reflection and putting one in the shoes of students.

“We’ve been thinking back on what you were like as a freshman,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve ever doing that.”

“Sometimes it’s like, ‘what are you guys doing?’ But thinking back, I probably would have made the same decision. I’ve liked getting into the mindset of what you were like at 14, 15.”

Almquist said, “We want to set them up for success, so they get into what they’re comfortable and confident with and excited to learn—to go out into the world as freshmen.”