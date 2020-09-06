Grand Island Senior High multimedia students creating content for scoreboards

By Austin Koeller
Grand Island Senior High students in the multimedia production pathway in the Academy of Business and Communication are able to learn more about multimedia production while creating content for the school’s two electronic scoreboards.
Chris Holton, multimedia teacher at GISH, said the goal is for students to create banner ads, hype videos and other content for the electronic scoreboards in Memorial Stadium and the west gym at the school.
“In general, our goal is for our students to be able to create hype videos and supporting videos for the different sports teams — intro videos like that — and things you’d see on a production level at a college or professional football game,” he said. “Also, calendars, rosters and informational things that we can get to the fans in attendance (are put up on the scoreboards) so they don’t always have to have a paper sheet.”
Holton said that when the first electronic scoreboard was installed in the GISH west gym two years ago, students took part in the training conducted by Daktronics, the company that manufactured the scoreboard. He added the company conducted training again once the second scoreboard was installed at Memorial Stadium last month.
“One of the cool things is that one of the guys that was there will be in Kansas City helping the Kansas City Chiefs at their first home game,” Holton said. “So some of the things Daktronics’ employees are involved in go beyond the scope of working with high schools; they do some pretty major things. It is that industry standard practice of working with this equipment and, process production-wise, they will have all the experiences they need to take it to the next level.”
Senior Jake Koch said the Daktronics training was helpful and that company representatives “answered all of my questions and made it super simple.”
“I am more of a videographer type person, but seeing the Daktronics folks go into it, makes me respect that more because all of their stuff is more complicated,” he said. “In seeing how simple our setup is, and yet how hard it is to set everything up and make everything look nice, I just have a lot more respect for everything that goes into the Daktronics work.”
Senior Oscar Murcia was one of the students who first trained with Daktronics two years ago. He said the training has helped him in creating content for the west gym scoreboard and — moving forward — the Memorial Stadium scoreboard.
“In the west gym, I made these sporting videos we could play during the games,” Murcia said. “I would make these Islander-type videos so I could keep a video up there. I also made videos where it would say, ‘Grand Island versus (the team we are going against).’ I would always spend time at home or in class making these videos. It could have been hard — and at times it was pretty hard — but I always enjoy making them because it is something I really like to do as a hobby.”
Murcia said he also has made special event videos for sporting events, including Baskets for Babies. According to a January 2019 article in The Independent, the event was held at GISH’s boys and girls basketball games to promote stillbirth and early infant loss.
“We made this whole video because she really wanted a video for it. So we made that happen for her. It was a three- to five-minute long video and was one of the more special events we have done,” he said.
“I did the first half, somebody else did the second half and a senior last year did the third half. Sometimes, I had stuff of my own idea to do. So I just showed Mr. Holton what I made and he would really tell me that it was good, to cut it up and all that stuff. But I did the majority of it myself because I really wanted to market my skills and these applications, see them up on the board and have my work be seen by an audience.”
Holton said the new scoreboard at Memorial Stadium will provide additional opportunities to students as they will be able to do live video production at any event held there. He said GISH is partnering with Striv to livestream the events.
Currently, Holton said, GISH has three cameras (only two are operational as far as the input), but the scoreboard is set up for eight cameras.
“We are going to work in conjunction with what we have for Daktronics,” he said. “We have our videoboard and whomever operates that also will have a tricaster that deals with the live feed. We can toggle back and forth between the graphics we have on our Daktronics board versus the live feed. Then, we are going to run the live feed from the tricaster with our SDI to HDMI converter and run that through Wirecast (a live video streaming software).”
Senior Nate Ramirez said he is excited for the opportunity to operate a camera. He added the experience could help him in the future.
Senior Tomas Canil agreed.
“It is great to have a hands-on experience with expensive equipment,” Canil said. “You can use it, see how it operates, see how it shows up on the screen, how the camera is controlled and how you need that skill to follow the people that are on the track.”
In an interview with The Independent last month, GISH activities director Cindy Wells said the high school is “really excited” for its multimedia production students to be able to create content such as advertising, slideshows and other things to present on the Memorial Stadium scoreboard.
“The scoreboard is really going to give our Academy of Business and Communication an opportunity to do some entrepreneurship and multimedia production. Those students will take on how to run a big scoreboard at a sporting event,” Wells said. “We hope that this will give our students an opportunity to someday go and work behind the scenes and see what it all takes to make a scoreboard work.”
