Grand Island Senior High mural proposal the result of student effort

Laila McComb has a response to misconceptions about a proposed mural at Grand Island Senior High:

“It’s not just for gay people. It's for everyone — literally our community. Anybody who lives here should be included in our mural because they are a part of our community.”

McComb, a senior at Grand Island Senior High, is the president of Grand Island Senior High LGBTSA Club, a student-run GSA (genders and sexualities alliances) organization.

McComb is also primary author of a grant to fund the proposed project: an identity affirmation mural.

“The Grand Island Senior High LGBTSA Club and Unity Council are collaborating on a mural proposal that will help represent all diverse identities in our community,” states McComb’s grant application. “Our mural idea consists of a representation of diverse people; a mix of all races, ethnicities, genders, sexualities and abilities represented in our school/our district.”

Thursday evening, McComb and her fellow LGBTSA Club and Unity Council member got to share their success with the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education: the groups were awarded a $10,000 grant for their mural, and planning for design and format is underway.

The grant is backed by It Gets Better Project which, according to its website, “envisions a world where all LGBTQ+ youth are free to live equally and know their worthiness and power as individuals.”

Of course, there is a process for the mural at GISH to happen.

For the endeavor, the district will apply “standard operating procedures,” according to district officials.

That means students must first meet with the facilities department to determine what can and cannot be added to the GISH landscape, whether a traditional mural or other format.

Once the display’s artistic content is designed, the school’s facilities and policies committees will again review the mural’s concept before the students can put the grant into action.

Ideas have ranged from a digital, kiosk-like mural to something painted on a wall — each with its own pros and cons.

Grand Island Public Schools Associate Superintendent Robin Dexter said she asked the group “Does it have to be a painted mural? Can it be digital? Can it be something different?”

“We haven't said no to the mural, but I'm really encouraging the digital format,” Dexter said.

“If we make it traditional mural, it could just get painted over. A movable mural, like a piece of slate, could just get thrown into storage and never see the light of day,” McComb said.

According to the grant application: “The current climate of acceptance at our high school leans heavily on the non-affirming side as LGBTSA Club posters and Black History Month posters have been repeatedly targeted (torn down, torn up, etc.) by others in the building.”

McComb said, “I feel like having this mural here … would make everybody feel a little bit more welcome and free to express themselves.”

Jayson Shelton, vice president of GISH’s LGBTSA Club, said “I think that (the mural will) give people something to be seen by and that it will allow them to have their voices — give them the confidence that they may need to be themselves or be seen”

The mural’s artwork is open for submission by any GISH student.

Dexter said, “Every student has a voice and has the right to attend and be themselves in school.”

The mural has been the subject of some consternation, with the misconception that the mural is solely representing the LGBTQ community.

Parents Defending Education (PDE), describes itself as a group aiming “to reclaim our schools from activists promoting harmful agendas.” A lengthy write up about Grand Island Public Schools on the nonprofit’s website was referenced in a Daily Caller story stating that the grant is “To Promote Gender Ideology in Schools.”

The Independent reached out multiple times by email and phone to PDE for comment, but the group did not respond in time for publication.

A rampant rumor mill in the community had comments both in opposition to and supporting the Identity Affirmation Mural.

Dexter said, “Things that I've heard in the community is… that this is a ploy to get teach kids to be gay.”

Social media helped comments and points of view circulate.

Some of the comments were posted “without knowing anything (about the project),” McComb said. “I just find that very immature.”

“I wouldn't have minded if (someone) had made all those comments after reaching out to me or anybody who knew anything about the situation,” she added.

In response to the flood of negative feedback, the student led-project received hundreds of dollars in additional support, McComb said.

Before the project was presented at the GIPS October Board of Education Meeting, the presentation was delayed twice from the August, then September, regular school board meetings.

Having the presentation delayed twice left McComb “a little irritated.”

Still, she said, she understands.

“People on the board of education are very busy people. They have very important things to do, but … you can't keep postponing it forever, because we do have a time limit to spend this money.”

McComb was notified via email May 18 the grant had been awarded.

“I cried, because I put so much work into it,” she said of reading the May 18 email. “All of that was worth it — we could do something. I could help make a community for the people I care about.”