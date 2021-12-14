Grand Island Senior High program wants to bring graduates back as teachers

If there was ever a time Grand Island Public Schools’ PathBack Program was needed, it’s now.
PathBack is an unusual way for GIPS to “grow their own” educators.
In 2018, the district established the program to encourage GISH seniors pursuing education to consider returning to their alma mater. The school district sticks with them through college, offering GIPS teacher-mentors to help guide and support the PathBack recipients.
Upon completion, the recipients are offered a position at GIPS, should one be available.
Many school districts, including GIPS, are in the midst of employee shortages as COVID continues and fewer college students go into the field of education. The lack of teachers — both regular and substitute — has proven severe enough to merit taking school days off the calendar. GIPS added two days to Thanksgiving break last month in an effort to give educators an opportunity to recharge. The PathBack Program potentially could alleviate teacher shortages, guiding GISH teachers-to-be through their education.
Brian Kort, GIPS recruiting and retention coordinator, said PathBack has a competitive application process.
“Students have to apply through to the foundation, like when they do scholarships, but there’s not a scholarship, as far as financially provided. That’s one thing that we don’t have in place yet. Hopefully that will happen sometime down the road. But again, the idea is to encourage our own students that are going to education to come back and work in Grand Island Public Schools.”
If a teaching position comes open at GIPS that matches the PathBack graduate’s teaching field, they are guaranteed a job, but it is not required. Kort said any student graduating with an education degree is a “win” whether they come back to GIPS or not.
“A kid can be in this and say, ‘I’m in Lincoln, I got a job at (Lincoln Public Schools), they want to hire me, I’m going to go there.’ That’s not a bad thing. That’s a good thing, we get educators into the field. If we can help them get there, that’s even better.”
Mathew Ramirez was selected as a PathBack Program honoree in 2021. He is a freshman at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, working toward becoming a secondary social science teacher. Ramirez said he’d be glad to come back to GIPS.
“Even if I hadn’t been selected for PathBack I would have definitely considered returning back to GIPS, mainly because of the great education programs they provide at schools such as Grand Island Senior High School with their academy program,” he said. “When I had first heard about this transition I was pretty excited about it because I knew it would help me learn more about what being an educator truly is and the importance of becoming an educator.”
Ramirez said being a PathBack participant has allowed him to focus on his schooling. “Pathback has been beneficial by removing a large amount of stress that comes with graduating from college, which is finding a job, so knowing that I don’t have to stress about finding a great teaching job once I graduate fills me with a great amount of relief.”
Additionally, Ramirez has been in communication with GISH math teacher Jacob Peitzmeier.
“Mr. Peitzmeier is a former teacher of mine from high school that I really looked up to,” Ramirez said of his mentor. “If I have any questions about the education field, I am always free to ask him questions about this at any time necessary.”
Kort said the mentorships is one of the core elements to the PathBack Program. “That mentor side, I think that’s probably maybe one of the biggest things we provide for them.”
PathBack certainly doesn’t hurt teachers’ morale, either, Kort said. “The teachers are always excited to get asked. They are honored that a kid wants them to kind of help mentor them through college.”
Ramirez said there are plenty of good reasons for him to choose his mentor. “I remember Mr. Peitzmeier always showed compassion for whatever he taught during class and he would always go out of his way to make sure that his students understood the subject being taught. He is a very open-minded teacher who always considers his students’ feelings when it comes to assignments, and would be willing to come in early in the morning or stay after school if any of his students had questions regarding his class.”
Even before PathBack, Peitzmeier had a strong influence on Ramirez’s teaching dreams. “These teaching characteristics really rubbed onto me and ultimately made me know that one day I wanted to become a teacher just like him one day.”
Besides guidance, mentors can offer other resources, Kort said. “Any time we have professional development, or if we have our summer conferences and things like that, (PathBack students) can definitely be a part of that, even while they’re in college. They get substantially some training for free.”
The program is the result of brainstorming involving the GIPS Board of Education and GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover, Kort said. “It was (the Board’s) idea with Dr. Grover. How do we promote our own students to come back and teach?”
If students decide not to continue their studies in education, there is no penalty.
Kort said the competitive selection process draws some of the best of GISH. “If you read their applicants, they’re all tremendous. You read their application form, and their hearts are where they need to be. They want to make a difference.”
There is a possibility more PathBack Program spots will become available in the future, Kort said. “We’d love to see it get bigger: instead of two, we get four or five. I would love to see more.”
The need is certainly there, as the perfect storm causing teacher shortages continues, and shows little sign of stopping. Kort said the ongoing shortage has been the driving force behind PathBack, even in 2018. “At that time the teacher shortage been going on. It’s heavier now than it was.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.