Grand Island Senior High program wants to bring graduates back as teachers

If a teaching position comes open at GIPS that matches the PathBack graduate’s teaching field, they are guaranteed a job, but it is not required. Kort said any student graduating with an education degree is a “win” whether they come back to GIPS or not.

“A kid can be in this and say, ‘I’m in Lincoln, I got a job at (Lincoln Public Schools), they want to hire me, I’m going to go there.’ That’s not a bad thing. That’s a good thing, we get educators into the field. If we can help them get there, that’s even better.”

Mathew Ramirez was selected as a PathBack Program honoree in 2021. He is a freshman at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, working toward becoming a secondary social science teacher. Ramirez said he’d be glad to come back to GIPS.

“Even if I hadn’t been selected for PathBack I would have definitely considered returning back to GIPS, mainly because of the great education programs they provide at schools such as Grand Island Senior High School with their academy program,” he said. “When I had first heard about this transition I was pretty excited about it because I knew it would help me learn more about what being an educator truly is and the importance of becoming an educator.”

