Grand Island Senior High show choir gets lessons, inspiration from guests

Wells said he encourages students to get out into the world, but also to bring their talents back. “I feel like Grand Island gets underestimated. When I moved here, I got to teach so many young artists and dancers, and I was like, there’s a ton of talent here. Often, they get stuck in this mindset of, okay, well, I’m the best right here. Therefore, if I leave the no one’s going to think I’m the best or no one’s going think I’m as great.”

“You should be even more proud that you came from Grand Island. If you’re in New York City as a Rockette, or you’re in on a Broadway show, the next young artist who sees that is going to be like, well, I could do that as well. You should also not be afraid to leave and bring back what you’ve learned," he added.

That’s a philosophy the fund’s namesake would be proud of, Skalberg said. “I think he would just be thrilled. Clark would be absolutely thrilled that he could impact those kids.”

Kids like Reese’s son, Ryan, who graduated from GISH. Reese was a dedicated “band dad” and also served on the GIPS Foundation. He died several years ago, and his wife and Ryan decided to create a fund through the foundation to benefit the school’s fine arts efforts.