Grand Island Senior High show choir gets lessons, inspiration from guests

Grand Island Senior High show choir members steadied the stacks of risers on GISH’s auditorium’s stage. They were ready to knock their upcoming performance out of the park. The GISH show choir was gifted with an opportunity many a school-aged performer would be jealous of.
Thanks to the Clark W. Reese Memorial Endowed Fund, through the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation, professional dancer, teacher and choreographer Danny Dwaine Wells was on hand, ready to inspire the young artists and help them perfect their performance.
Wells’s resume is impressive. His credits include creating choreography for the popular reality show Dance Moms, and he has toured with national shows.
Still, the bright lights of the stage haven’t blinded Wells to the importance of fostering a love of the arts – and, especially, confidence in oneself. Wells recalled his first professional gig, and how it helped shape his life.
“I got my first performance job working at Disneyland and parades, and I thought it was the coolest thing. I was 15, but I was actually helping keep the lights on" he said. "Now I feel like it’s my time to not only pay it forward, but I feel like that’s my calling. And I feel like that’s what I’m here for is one of those moments and definitely being in Grand Island has like really encouraged me to do a lot more with pedagogy and choreography and just enhancing mindsets.”
Gage Brockmeier is one of GISH’s dance captains. He said the show choir is excited to work with Wells.
“We’re extremely grateful to have him here. Not a lot of schools get to have professional dancers come down and help them out, so we just want to use them as best as we can, not take it for granted.”
Wells lived in Grand Island for a year, but even after moving to cities far bigger than Grand Island, he finds himself coming back. For several years he has worked with the school’s musical.
“The reason I love working with the Grand Island kids is because my thought is if one person can ignite the passion inside of them, and they leave outside of the Midwest and train somewhere else, just to gain experience,” Wells said. “And then they come back, it only brings Grand Island that much closer to fulfilling what it could be.”
Traci Skalberg, executive director of the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation, said Wells has been a valuable contributor to the district through the years.
“Knowing what I know about Danny, he’s hard on the kids, but the kids are so good when he gets done with them. Our kids really want to excel. They go to competitions all spring. It’s an important time in which they’re really developing that show, and getting it ready for competition for them to have that experience.”
Haley Wiemers, a senior at GISH and one of the show choir’s dance captains, said Wells is inspiring to them. “He definitely knows what he’s talking about. When he’s looking at the performance, he can see what aspects need to be fixed, what we’ve got to do better… we just want to make our show as competition ready as we can.”
Grand Island Senior High vocal music teacher Jesse LaBrie said bringing in guest clinicians like Wells offers a different perspective from what they regularly have.
“We brought in (Wells) to breathe some life into the show and pick out some things in terms of performance that can be more impactful,” he said. “It’s nice to know that he’ll bring fresh ideas, it also validates what we’re working on.”
LaBrie chuckled, saying, “I think whenever you bring in a guest artist, what they say sticks, better than the everyday grind of their old music teacher.”
Without the help of the Clark W. Reese Memorial Endowed Fund, it would likely stay a “grind,” LaBrie said. “We wouldn’t have been able to do it otherwise. It would not have been part of our normal budget. It’s special that we get to use that. The kids can take away a more enriched experience.”
That experience brings inspiration. Speaking from an judge’s point of view, Wells said, “I tell the kids like when you walk in, you already have a perfect score. It’s almost like an audition for Broadway. We want you to be successful. We want you to be the person we book.”
Wells said he encourages students to get out into the world, but also to bring their talents back. “I feel like Grand Island gets underestimated. When I moved here, I got to teach so many young artists and dancers, and I was like, there’s a ton of talent here. Often, they get stuck in this mindset of, okay, well, I’m the best right here. Therefore, if I leave the no one’s going to think I’m the best or no one’s going think I’m as great.”
“You should be even more proud that you came from Grand Island. If you’re in New York City as a Rockette, or you’re in on a Broadway show, the next young artist who sees that is going to be like, well, I could do that as well. You should also not be afraid to leave and bring back what you’ve learned," he added.
That’s a philosophy the fund’s namesake would be proud of, Skalberg said. “I think he would just be thrilled. Clark would be absolutely thrilled that he could impact those kids.”
Kids like Reese’s son, Ryan, who graduated from GISH. Reese was a dedicated “band dad” and also served on the GIPS Foundation. He died several years ago, and his wife and Ryan decided to create a fund through the foundation to benefit the school’s fine arts efforts.
Wiemers said she and her fellow performers appreciate the Reese family’s gift. “We’re extremely grateful to the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation for able to even have Danny come down here because it is an extra expense. We’re extremely lucky to have him here.”
Enjoying the experience is just as important as perfecting the performance, Wells said. “At the end of the day, this is not like a Broadway call. This is yet you getting on stage and sharing your passion.”
A passion that, because of gifts like the Reese family’s, can be sparked into a lifelong passion. Wiemers said, “Once you start in this kind of program, it’s kind of something that you just have to carry on, whether that’s singing in your car or singing at church or something like that. It’s something that always sticks with you. It’s a very valuable life experience.”
