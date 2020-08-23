Grand Island Senior High state-of-the-art video scoreboard ready for football season

When asked why GIPS chose to install a new scoreboard at Memorial Stadium, Harden said, “Why not?” With Lanny Martin donating a lead gift of $10 million for the Memorial Stadium renovation project, it made sense to upgrade the scoreboard as well.

“I think in just trying to compete for state events, we have to put our best foot forward,” Harden said. “Why not have state events here at Grand Island if we can? There is no guarantee we will just because we did this (project), but it is one more nicety that can be paid for with no taxpayer dollars. There is no reason we can’t do it here.”

Worthington said that as GIPS started fundraising and work on the Memorial Stadium renovation project, the district knew it “was going to just be a wonderful stadium,” but that the scoreboard did not meet those standards.

“We really found that, as we looked at things, we wanted a new scoreboard,” she said. “We had done this in one of our gyms, so we knew how wonderful a digital scoreboard could look and wanted the same thing for Memorial Stadium events.”

Skalberg said the new scoreboard is “state of the art” and is perfect for the “premier class A facility” that Memorial Stadium has become.