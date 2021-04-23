Grand Island Senior High student honored with Young Leader of the Year award

Zach Brisnehan, a Grand Island Senior High senior, has been awarded MENTOR Nebraska’s 2021 Young Leader of the Year Award.
The award is given to a young person 8-21 years old who is involved in a mentoring program and has demonstrated service to their community and great leadership potential. Brisnehan, who volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska, was honored during a live online ceremony on Thursday.
On receiving the award, he said, “It’s an honor to be recognized for doing something that is so much fun. When I first started with BBBS, I was so nervous about being a good mentor, but then I realized that so much of it is just showing up each week and being there for my Little Brother. I hope that a lot more high-schoolers take the chance on becoming a Big because the time commitment isn’t a lot, but the payoff for the Little and the Big is huge. I’m going to miss my Little so much next year.”
Brisnehan and his Little, EJ, have been matched in the BBBS school-based program since October 2019.
Throughout the pandemic, he exceeded expectations and remained a consistent friend in EJ’s life. For EJ, being at home meant his time with his Big was even more precious, according to a press release from BBBS of Central Nebraska. Brisnehan sent letters via mail and called EJ. Once they began meeting again last fall via Zoom, he modeled appropriate behavior by wearing his mask.
He has also helped in recruiting other mentors at his high school. He has reached out to friends, recorded videos and been willing to speak on behalf of BBBS.
Brisnehan’s commitment to supporting others in his community does not end with serving as a Big for BBBS. He also has become an informal mentor for a middle school student, supporting the student’s parents by helping with transportation. Their regular interactions every week have led to a positive relationship. The student says he feels so connected to him that he made sure he was able to attend one of his performances at GISH.