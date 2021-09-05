Grand Island Senior High students already a working welder

Having a head start is what could make that possible, Otto said.

“You have to have five years of experience welding. I started when I was 16 at Chief,” he said. “I get a degree, then I can do it in four years. By the time I’m 20, I should be able to test.”

In the nearer future, the Surgeons of Steel are planning another trip to Texas.

“In November, when we do go back to Houston, we’re trying out some different stuff underwater,” Otto said. “We also got invited, us five, to Arclabs, which is a welding school down there. They’re going to hold a high school event, and we’re going to be able to do a demo for high school students. It’s going to be crazy, because of the high schools ... teaching other high school students ...”

Holley mentioned Otto returning to GISH Academy of Technical Sciences as a presenter after graduation, sharing his passion with students who could be the next industry influencer.

“He’s just kind of taking this by the horns through this welding influencer path,” he said. “That’s something that we don’t directly just say, hey, go out and do this, but he’s taken upon himself and has the confidence to lead other students and other people around the world in this journey that he’s on.”