Grand Island Senior High teacher, student discuss ways to talk about inauguration

While the 2021 presidential inauguration was different from those in the past, a Grand Island Senior High social studies teacher and student said the event still created a learning opportunity for students.
GISH social studies teacher Matt Shultz said the inauguration is a “great primary source” for him and his fellow educators to use to explain how the executive branch works and how the legislative branch works in conjunction with the president’s inauguration address.
Shultz said he will show the inauguration ceremony at a later date in his government class. He likes to view it first to see what was said and what parts of it he can use in his classroom.
“That way, I can bring in some other speeches from past presidents so we can do some comparison and contrasting of what was different, what was similar, the tone, etc,” he said. “We really try to hit a lot of the state standards that are outlined for that type of primary source.”
As part of his class lessons on the inauguration, Shultz said, he tells students why the president always is sworn in on Jan. 20. He said the ceremony was held in March during the days of the Pony Express, but as technology advanced, the date was moved to January.
Shultz said his government students also will compare and contrast inaugural addresses from President Joe Biden and past presidents.
“We see what they talked about and what they wanted to accomplish,” he said. “Then, we take a look at whether they accomplished it. The last part that I do — and it is more for the students — is asking them their predictions. What do they think they (the new administration) will be able to get accomplished during their first 100 days? We do a little past, present and future lessons when it comes to the inauguration.”
Keeping it positive
GISH senior Kendall Bartling said that when he talks about the inauguration, it always should be viewed as a positive, regardless of the beliefs of the incoming administration or its policies.
“There is a new set of eyes at the head of our country and that always brings promise,” Bartling said. “That means new stuff is going to happen, there will be change and change is a positive thing. When I have discussions about it, I try to keep it as positive as possible because that is the reality of it, no matter if it a Republican president or a Democrat president. Change is on the horizon and that is something we can all look forward to.”
He said that with the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, prevalent civil rights issues and the coronavirus pandemic, the inauguration is “definitely a touchy subject,” but should be talked about as the policies and changes set forth by the Biden administration will affect the day-to-day lives of high school students.
While it may be difficult to discuss, Bartling said, he has been able to have respectful, open discussions with his classmates about the inauguration and the events that led up to it.
“It is really nice to have those open discussions,” he said. “It is also really nice to see students that are not as involved and students that are just starting to get that interest have such a powerful, open discussion where all ideas are welcome and no questions are dumb. It is a really wonderful thing to be able to have such high-level discussions in class, in a safe environment.”
Shultz said being an open-minded facilitator is key to him discussing the inauguration in his classroom. He wants to give students a chance to ask questions and have their voices be heard.
“I think any teacher will tell you that all students deserve their chance,” he said. “They deserve their chance to ask a question, to try to find answers and try to look for that. Our role as teachers is to help facilitate that learning. Even though students may disagree with each other, if you can do it in a calm, respectful, well-managed environment, then you will be successful in trying to teach students how they can have differing opinions from each other, but still get along.”
Inauguration plans halted
Bartling said he initially planned to attend the inauguration before in-person attendance was restricted. He has been politically active for four years now as either a volunteer or an election worker, even though he will not be able to vote until 2022.
As a result, Bartling said he initially was excited to attend the inauguration ceremony.
“I was just really excited to have the opportunity to see democracy in action, see the results of my work and the work of countless thousands across the nation coming to fruition at the inauguration of the new president,” he said. “I was really looking forward to going to see such a historic event I had work toward.”
With in-person attendance at the inauguration being limited to members of Congress in light of the Jan. 6 insurrection, Bartling was unable to attend Wednesday’s inauguration.
“The new administration does take the coronavirus very seriously and I could see it coming from a mile away that there was going to be less capacity overall,” he said. “My reaction to the events on Jan. 6 was that it was a pretty emotional day for me. But it was also one of understanding. They are in a really tough spot and I totally get why there was no public attendance at this inauguration ceremony — it makes sense.”
Bartling said he hopes to attend the inauguration in 2025 or sometime in the future.