Grand Island Senior High teacher, student discuss ways to talk about inauguration

While it may be difficult to discuss, Bartling said, he has been able to have respectful, open discussions with his classmates about the inauguration and the events that led up to it.

“It is really nice to have those open discussions,” he said. “It is also really nice to see students that are not as involved and students that are just starting to get that interest have such a powerful, open discussion where all ideas are welcome and no questions are dumb. It is a really wonderful thing to be able to have such high-level discussions in class, in a safe environment.”

Shultz said being an open-minded facilitator is key to him discussing the inauguration in his classroom. He wants to give students a chance to ask questions and have their voices be heard.

“I think any teacher will tell you that all students deserve their chance,” he said. “They deserve their chance to ask a question, to try to find answers and try to look for that. Our role as teachers is to help facilitate that learning. Even though students may disagree with each other, if you can do it in a calm, respectful, well-managed environment, then you will be successful in trying to teach students how they can have differing opinions from each other, but still get along.”

