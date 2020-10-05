Grand Island Senior High's Al Hayman aims to make difference in the lives of the students and staff members

After being laid off by his previous employer, Al Hayman said he applied for a seasonal grounds crew position mowing lawns. He said he continued to work hard, rising to his current position a head custodian at Grand Island Senior High.
In that role, Hayman said he does typical custodial duties such as picking up trash, vacuuming floors and cleaning classrooms. He also oversees a crew that includes 13 staff members.
“Sometimes, it can be challenging,” said Hayman on overseeing the crew. “But I treat everybody equally. I can’t hold a grudge on anybody. I have learned that does no good and wastes time. All in all, I have had really good luck with the employees. We have had really good staff.”
Hayman said the COVID-19 pandemic has “presented a whole different way that we clean.”
“We have two cafeterias and, usually, students eat there. Now, they are eating in their classrooms,” he said. “There are six locations where they can get food and the teacher takes them there. They go through the line and they come back to their classroom and eat.
“There are three lunch periods, so after whatever lunch period, there are three of us on days and we go through where they (students) are at and pick up all of the trash then. It used to be that they took their trays in the lunchroom, it went straight to a dishwasher and all that stuff. Now, we are physically going down the wings and picking up trash.”
Hayman said GIPS has given him and his crew “the best machines” and tools needed to better clean GISH in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The custodians that actually clean the rooms are using pump sprayers and misting everything that a kid could possibly touch,” he said. “I just have to remind them every night that, first and foremost, they have to protect themselves by washing their hands, putting their gloves on and wearing their mask. That is really important because if they are gone, it makes all of our jobs really hard.”
GISH Executive Principal Jeff Gilbertson said Hayman is “very strategic and intentional,” does not think in “randomness” and has a plan every day.
“Like a teacher, he comes in with a plan for the building,” he said. “One of my favorite terms that he uses — and I use with him — is he makes sure that the school is ‘school ready.’ We talk that language all the time. Are we school ready based on the cleanliness of classrooms, floors and the gambit? We set the standard of being ‘school ready,’ which means we have done our job not only during the day, but also at night because we have a crew at night that Al supervises.”
Not just a custodian
Hayman said the best part of his job is “waking up and coming to work amongst friends and people that I really like.” The only thing he would change, he said, is he wishes he would have started his job 20 years earlier.
While cleaning and supervising his crew are important, Hayman said one of the most crucial parts of his job is connecting with students.
“I always, when I pass a student, say ‘Hi.’ A lot of times, they do not react, but if it makes somebody’s day, then I am happy,” he said. “Sometimes, all it takes for a student is for somebody to say something positive to them. I tell them that if they ever need anybody to talk to, I will talk to them any time.”
Hayman said last school year, he went to a unified bowling meet, sat down with team members — which included special needs students — and “got them all pumped up.”
“I just had a great time with them in that,” he said.
With GIPS requiring all students to wear a face covering due to COVID-19, Hayman said he misses being able to see kids’ smiles.
“I cannot see that,” he said. “To me, it is hard not to get emotional.”
Hayman said he also supports students through his work with the GIPS Foundation. He said this year, he co-chaired GISH’s staff giving campaign team.
“That is pretty dear to me,” Hayman said. “I have seen what kids get from the foundation with the scholarships they get and the classroom grants they get. That is my big thing. I contribute to that and I volunteer on any of those committees they have all the time.”
Hayman said he met a GISH wrestler who came out of the conference room one day and showed him an envelope he was holding. He said the contents of the envelope were life changing to the student and his family.
“He opened the envelope and he had a Regents scholarship that the foundation had just given him,” Hayman said. “Behind him was his parents who came out crying. I will never forget it because I knew right then that they truly saw what the American dream was all about. They came here so their kids could have an education and they were able to see that.”
GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said she thinks of “Mr. Al” not as a custodian, but as a team member, leader, contributor and “a person who makes a positive difference in the lives of our students.”
“That just lets you know it is not about the title, but about the positive contributions we make on the job every day,” she said. “What I love about him the most is every conversation I have had with him is he never leaves without saying, ‘Dr. Grover, it is about the kids.’ He really keeps his focus on the kids. He knows many of them by name. He knows their brothers and sisters and has watched many of them come through GISH.”
Gilbertson said Hayman has built relationships with everyone at GISH and does not discriminate.
“Al treats every student — no matter who they are, their race, creed, ELL or special education — with the same amount of respect and they know that; they love him for it and that matters,” he said.
‘Changing Shoes’ brings new perspectives
As part of GIPS’ “Changing Shoes” video series filmed this past December, Grover was able to job shadow Hayman for a day. Both Grover and Hayman said this was a positive experience for them.
“To me, that was awesome. I got to see her like I have never seen her before,” he said. “We had a lot of fun. We had some things that happened that really don’t happen on a normal day. We opened the door and there was a huge coffee spill. That happens, but it happened right out the door.
“We got that cleaned up and right after we got that done, we were going down the hallway and the fire alarms go off. I took off running and she said to (former Marketing and Communications Coordinator) Jack Sheard, ‘What do I do?’ He said, ‘You’re in his shoes, so you better take off running, too.”
Grover said she learned a lot about Hayman and his dedication to his job through the “Changing Shoes” experience.
“I learned from that experience that he is very meticulous in how he takes care of the building; nothing gets past him,” she said. “He doesn’t call somebody else to do it, even though he is the supervisor. He takes care of so many different things himself.
“He said he pays attention to the strategic plan so that he understands when he is interacting with students and staff. You would think that as a custodian, that wouldn’t be something he pays attention to. But he is very invested in the work of GIPS.”
Hayman said he simply wants those he has interacted with during the years at GISH to remember his kindness.
“When I die, I just want in my obituary that I was a kind and gentle man,” he said. “I would do anything for anybody.”
