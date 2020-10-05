Grand Island Senior High's Al Hayman aims to make difference in the lives of the students and staff members

Hayman said he met a GISH wrestler who came out of the conference room one day and showed him an envelope he was holding. He said the contents of the envelope were life changing to the student and his family.

“He opened the envelope and he had a Regents scholarship that the foundation had just given him,” Hayman said. “Behind him was his parents who came out crying. I will never forget it because I knew right then that they truly saw what the American dream was all about. They came here so their kids could have an education and they were able to see that.”

GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said she thinks of “Mr. Al” not as a custodian, but as a team member, leader, contributor and “a person who makes a positive difference in the lives of our students.”

“That just lets you know it is not about the title, but about the positive contributions we make on the job every day,” she said. “What I love about him the most is every conversation I have had with him is he never leaves without saying, ‘Dr. Grover, it is about the kids.’ He really keeps his focus on the kids. He knows many of them by name. He knows their brothers and sisters and has watched many of them come through GISH.”

Gilbertson said Hayman has built relationships with everyone at GISH and does not discriminate.