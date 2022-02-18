Grand Island Senior High's comdey, a spoof of Shakespeare, opens tonight

“I absolutely love this show,” says Abigail Casarez, who plays Puck. The show is “so funny” and “full of character,” she says.

Gary Alexander, the other director, says “A Midsummer Night’s Texas-Size Nightmare” is a comedy of errors in that the characters have trouble remembering their lines.

“They just don’t understand that they’re really doing a horrible job,” he said.

“It’s a pretty good laugh, honestly,” Alexander says of the show. He and Kier have seen the cast present the play about 40 times “and we still laugh every time, at different things that the kids are doing,” Alexander said.

“I’m continually impressed by these kids every day — the staff and everybody that works here,” Alexander said. “It’s just really great. They’re so full of energy and they commit 100%.”

Even when the students pretend they don’t know what they’re doing, “they do know, and they do a really amazing job,” Alexander said.

In playing director Abigail Yokle, Anne Martinez has moments of anger and frustration. She pleads with her cast, “Please, just get this done.”