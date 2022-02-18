Grand Island Senior High's comedy, a spoof of Shakespeare, opens tonight

In Grand Island Senior High’s new comedy, a production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” goes horribly wrong.
The play is set in modern-day West Texas, where a theater group tries to stage a production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” But the budget for the comedy is only $30. Ed’s Discount Costume Rental sends the company outfits that are appropriate for every show but Shakespeare.
The theater group complains that its home, the Armadillo Flats Community Theater, has been condemned by the Department of Health and Safety, “which has never condemned another building in history, including Harold’s Tex-Mex Cafe, which is crawling with fire ants and roaches.”
Harold demands an apology in the show, noting that the insects aren’t fire ants. “They’re regular ants!” he says.
“A Midsummer Night’s Texas-Sized Nightmare” is filled with cowboys, cowgirls and Texas accents. Onstage in the final scene is “the whole dang cast.”
The hodgepodge of costumes, though, gives the show more than a Texas flavor. Those familiar with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will recognize Puck the magic forest elf and the Duke of Athens. But the play also has people dressed as Elvis, a 1920s flapper, a lumberjack, an oilfield worker, a woman in a poodle skirt, the owner of a used tire store and a disco king.
“I would describe the show as a collage of chaos,” says GISH student Kaden Renner, who plays the director of the play inside the play.
“A Midsummer Night’s Texas-Sized Nightmare,” which runs tonight and Saturday night, has a cast of 26.
Traditionally, GISH has done a Shakespearean play each winter.
Christine Kier, one of the two directors, wanted to continue the tradition.
“But I knew that a regular Shakespeare show would be a little too heavy for the kids right now,” she said.
With so much going on, people are frustrated and “kind of down a little bit,” Kier said. “Everything’s kind of weighing on them.”
So GISH decided to do something lighthearted and fun. “Pure entertainment is what we’re going for here,” Kier said.
The play has no message, no meaning, “nothing to think hard about — just entertainment,” Kier said.
This is the second spoof of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” GISH has done in three years. The school staged “Midsummer Jersey” in 2019. Some GISH students have been in both.
Brianna Linden, who plays the stage manager, loves the play “because it’s so funny and there are so many surprises.”
“I absolutely love this show,” says Abigail Casarez, who plays Puck. The show is “so funny” and “full of character,” she says.
Gary Alexander, the other director, says “A Midsummer Night’s Texas-Size Nightmare” is a comedy of errors in that the characters have trouble remembering their lines.
“They just don’t understand that they’re really doing a horrible job,” he said.
“It’s a pretty good laugh, honestly,” Alexander says of the show. He and Kier have seen the cast present the play about 40 times “and we still laugh every time, at different things that the kids are doing,” Alexander said.
“I’m continually impressed by these kids every day — the staff and everybody that works here,” Alexander said. “It’s just really great. They’re so full of energy and they commit 100%.”
Even when the students pretend they don’t know what they’re doing, “they do know, and they do a really amazing job,” Alexander said.
In playing director Abigail Yokle, Anne Martinez has moments of anger and frustration. She pleads with her cast, “Please, just get this done.”
“The play itself is really funny and I feel like it’s going to be really loved overall,” she said.
Martinez is glad being back onstage. Performing is one of her passions.
She loves being able to tell a story. “When everything else is going on, when days get really hard, I can always count on the stage making me feel better.”
Kier says the cast is “incredible. They’ve worked super-hard on this show because it’s not easy.”
Even though “it’s comedy and it’s light and fluffy,” the play is difficult because of the way it is structured, or not structured.
Some of their characters turn into other characters, which “has been a little hard for them to wrap their brains around,” Kier said.
But they have pulled it off. Kier is “very proud of them, and I think people will enjoy the show immensely.”
The rest of the cast includes Casey Sorensen, Emily Reimers, Ivan Medina, Clark Boettger, Braylon Bilslend, Hannah Madison, Jayden Adams, Logan Ripp, Carley Pool, Corbin Bergmeier, Isabella Mora, Jorja Margeot, Ellie Mora, Alex Weaver, John Comer, Ayva LaBrie, Olivia Madison, Claire Gartner, Alexandra Black and Samantha Gearhart.