Grand Island Senior High's WWI drama will be educational and action-packed

Grand Island Senior High's fall production is a somber drama. Yet it includes music, dance and colorful movement.

"All Quiet on the Western Front," which opens tonight, looks at the grim realities of war. The show focuses on soldiers struggling to win and survive World War I.

Cast member Hannah Madison says the show is "pretty action-packed." Dance movements represent some of the actions of war.

No weapons appear in the show. Instead, powder is used to represent gunfire. White powder indicates a firing weapon. Red powder appears when a person is wounded.

The recorded music was written and performed by GISH students. Madison hopes people will enjoy the "cool dance fights."

But the play contains serious messages.

Cast member Carley Pool says the show is an eye-opener. When many people think about the military, they "don't really think and understand what the soldiers actually have to go through."

So the play has been illuminating for the cast "and hopefully it will be for the audience," Pool said.

The play "helps people see what soldiers went through during World War I," said Jayden Adams, another member of the cast. The play shows how "soldiers deserve more respect for what they went through and even today," Adams said. The difficulties portrayed in the show can happen again, he said.

Before doing the play, Adams thought he knew the hardships soldiers have to endure. But it turns out he "didn't even come close to knowing," he said.

Adams, Pool and Madison, who are all seniors, play members of Germany's Second Company. Adams plays a private named Paul. Pool portrays a lance corporal named Albert Kropp, who has his leg amputated in the show. Madison plays a soldier named Stanislaus "Kat" Katczinsky.

The production has 36 speaking roles. Between cast and crew, about 50 students are involved.

Director Gary Alexander likes the fact that so many of the duties are performed by students.

Kevin Parra Vazquez, for instance, wrote and conducted two songs and created sound effects. He's also running lights for performances.

The music was performed by GISH students. Elise Warner choreographed the opening sequence and performs other duties. The student assistant director is Corbin Bergmeier.

"All Quiet on the Western Front" was originally a 1929 novel written by Erich Maria Remarque, a German who fought in World War I.

The GISH show uses a Matt Foss adaptation of the Remarque novel.

Alexander and fellow GISH theater instructor Christine Kier had other options for the fall production. But they chose "All Quiet" because it provides "a lot of opportunities for the kids to do things," Alexander said.

The production taps into "a pretty unique talent pool," Alexander said.

The show has taught Pool that every moment counts. In the play, some characters might have survived if they'd been standing a foot away from where they were.

One lesson is to appreciate the ones you have, because you never know what might happen, Alexander said.

People will enjoy "All Quiet" because it's something different, Pool said. "We haven't done anything like it before."

Pool was already familiar with "All Quiet on the Western Front." She read the book as part of an English class at GISH.

Alexander is a veteran, Pool noted, so she knew the production would accurately portray what happens in war.

Alexander spent 10 years in the Army. Deployed to Iraq for 18 months, he was shot at several times.

Madison says the play shows the pain of war, including loss and fear. It shows the "emotion of war rather than the war itself," she said.

In spite of the play's serious tone, audiences will have fun and learn a lot, Adams said.

"I think people should come see the show just to see the talent of all of the kids that are here at GISH," Pool said.

People will be able to attend Friday's 5 p.m. performance before going to the GISH football game.

Many of the students in the play are part of the GISH marching band. The students won't have a chance to change, so some band members performing at halftime will be wearing their "All Quiet" costumes.

Alexander noted that Netflix will soon air a German-made production of "All Quiet on the Western Front," so people can go to the GISH show to prepare and compare.