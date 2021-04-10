Grand Island seniors get vaccinated as they prepare for upcoming graduation

He said his senior year has been different because of the virus.

“It has been a different environment because we had to do remote learning,” Murcia said.

There wasn’t any hesitation for him about getting the vaccine, though he said he is not fond of needles.

“I have a big fright of needles,” Murcia said. “But today, I just went for it. I didn’t think about it. I was just so glad to get the vaccine.”

Jacobsen said with Friday being the first day of the vaccinations for high school seniors, they wanted to gauge how the process went and then take the next step of administering the vaccine to younger students.

The students and staff members received the Pfizer vaccine and will receive the second round of shots in three weeks.

“Our next step is to get the families of these students involved,” Jacobsen said.

He said by having the students and their families vaccinated, it will help stop the spread of the virus and slowly open the school to normal activities by next fall.

“We are always planning ahead and that is one of our steps that we are trying to do,” Jacobsen said.