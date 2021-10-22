Grand Island shows off their tourism industry to statewide attendees

The gathering is meant to highlight tourism statewide. “But as the host community, we are delighted to share with this group of tourism-minded people what has happened in our community (in the last decade or more) and to show off what we have here in the way of amenities and things to do,” Mellema said, adding that the week has “been a lot of fun.”

One of the attendees was Bobbi Dickerson of the Kearney Visitors Bureau. She attends the annual Nebraska Tourism Conference to get tourism tips and keep up on marketing trends. It was also nice to visit Grand Island “as a tourist,” she said.

Brenda Leisy of the Scotts Bluff County Area Visitors Bureau said marketing trends change. Ten years ago, she didn’t pay nearly as much attention to Facebook as she does now. Leisy said she was impressed with a talk by Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele.

As part of a longtime 4-H family, Leisy is also glad that Grand Island has become the “agri-capital of Nebraska.”

The annual tourism conference allows people from the tourism industry to connect with each other and “learn about everything that’s going on within the tourism industry” in Nebraska and across the country, said Callie Austad, the industry relations coordinator for the Nebraska Tourism Commission.