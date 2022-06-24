Grand Island softball player gave her all while fighting cancer

Time and time again, it’s been said sports imitates life.

For 14-year-old Elizabeth Weber, who lost a battle with cancer May 6, the saying held true.

“I think softball was just a part of her,” said her mother, Emily Weber. “I can’t really describe it any way else.”

Elizabeth’s passion for softball began when she was young, at the cusp of grade school. This relationship with the ball and bat, however, was preceded by a diagnosis Elizabeth wouldn’t let haunt her.

“She just was always one that gave us 100%,” remembered Melissa Vodehnal. Vodehnal coached Elizabeth in softball while she was in remission.

Elizabeth had quietly given 100% to beating cancer since she was 3 years old. She didn’t talk too much about it, Vodehnal said, but her passion for softball said a lot.

“When Elizabeth got on the team,” Vodehnal said reluctantly, “She wasn’t the best when we started.”

She pushed on. Coaches worked with her and soon the athlete was batting and working the outfield.

“She became more confident,” Vodehnal said. “She always had that smile… she should always try really hard for us. Even if she wasn’t our star player, she would always be one that I wanted to put in because she’d give us her all.”

Elizabeth was raised that way, by her mother. Emily knew her daughter had limits, but they found ways to defy them. In kindergarten, Elizabeth had a tender area on the left side of her face following a barrage or radiation treatments. At the time, she was solely right-handed.

“We had to protect (the left side), so I had her turn to bat left-handed, to face the pitcher (with her right side) if she would ever get hit with a ball,” Emily said. “She never did.”

Passion overcame apprehension — even fear.

“All summer every summer was softball, softball, softball,” Emily said. “Between volleyball and softball, she loved playing both sports.”

She especially loved softball, even when cancer struck again, Emily said. She called the brain tumor a “Sonic the Hedgehog” ball, popping in and out of view over time.

This happened a couple of times.

“We thought it was gone,” Emily said.

At age 11, Elizabeth was no longer in remission.

That’s about when Vodehnal and her husband, also a volunteer coach, came into Elizabeth’s life.

Elizabeth was signed up and ready for a fresh season of softball with Laser Works 14U in ABCDD League, a local organization. With the start of a new softball season, another off-the-diamond battle began.

Cancer “benched” the passionate outfielder. Doctors told the Westridge Middle School student her playing days were over, at least for a time.

Emily said supporting her daughter to play sports was a way to help Elizabeth live like a “normal” kid.

“When she was diagnosed, no matter what she kept going,” Emily said. “She carried a lot of friendships. Girls I didn’t even know.”

No surprise to Emily; Elizabeth was outgoing, to say the least.

“From the moment she came out — bam! ‘Hi, I’m Elizabeth. How are you?’ I swear she was that way even in the womb,” Emily said. “She let the world know that she was there from day one. And it never stopped.”

Last season, her team didn’t let their teammate — and friend — stay away from the diamond, Emily said.

“They wanted to honor her last year at Pink Week, letting her throw the first pitch even though couldn’t even play.”

Pink Week is an event raising money for GRACE Foundation, a local organization that offers support to cancer patients and their families. This week marks 2022’s installment of Pink Week.

Elizabeth died Friday, May 6.

“Elizabeth has won the battle she fought with brain cancer,” her obituary reads.

Wednesday night, her team won the coin toss, the coin flipped by Emily, in honor of Elizabeth.

Eight teams worth of softball players swarmed the mound, Emily hugged her late daughter’s best friend and the Laser Works 14U played ball.

Just as Elizabeth would have wanted.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

