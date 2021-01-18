Grand Island solid waste processing facility clears county hurdle

The project appeared before the Regional Planning Commissioners on Nov. 4, which approved sending the resolution to the county board.

Smart Soil still needs to receive a permit from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

“That requires this step, which is local siting approval,” Mossman said.

Andrew Woitaszewski, Smart Soil co-owner, told commissioners about environmental studies that have been done to meet state standards for the project.

The site is required to hold 13.18 acre-feet of water from a runoff basin, which is roughly 40 acres of compost pad.

“The way we have the facility built now ... we can hold 58.35 feet of water, so 442% more than the state requires,” he said. “I know for a fact runoff will not be an issue.”

Following the public hearing, the record needs to stay open for an additional 30 days, during which the board cannot consider the project.

The county board will review the project again on Feb. 16.

Any person may file written comments with the board considering the appropriateness of its intended purpose, Deputy Hall County Attorney Sarah Carstensen said.