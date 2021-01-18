Grand Island solid waste processing facility clears county hurdle

A proposed new solid waste processing facility has cleared another hurdle toward becoming a reality.
Smart Soil LLC is planning to construct a 45-acre compost handling site east of Grand Island, on 190th Road, between Old Potash Highway and Husker Highway.
Hall County Commissioners held a final public hearing Jan. 12 on a siting application for the new facility.
There were no comments from the public. No action was taken regarding the project.
The facility, when in full production, will accept up to 100,000 cubic yards of mixed compost material annually.
Materials that will be handled by the facility include yard waste, paunch manure, municipal sludge, livestock waste, food waste, ground paper, cardboard, wood chips, crop residue and other materials of organic origin.
Such materials largely will be generated by the central Nebraska region.
The waste then will be converted “into a viable byproduct and soil amendment.”
A conditional-use permit for the project was approved by commissioners in December 2019, attorney Stephen Mossman of Mattson Ricketts Law Firm in Lincoln, representing Smart Soil, explained.
“The criteria at issue today, for the most part, have already been addressed by this board in the conditional use process,” Mossman said.
The project appeared before the Regional Planning Commissioners on Nov. 4, which approved sending the resolution to the county board.
Smart Soil still needs to receive a permit from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
“That requires this step, which is local siting approval,” Mossman said.
Andrew Woitaszewski, Smart Soil co-owner, told commissioners about environmental studies that have been done to meet state standards for the project.
The site is required to hold 13.18 acre-feet of water from a runoff basin, which is roughly 40 acres of compost pad.
“The way we have the facility built now ... we can hold 58.35 feet of water, so 442% more than the state requires,” he said. “I know for a fact runoff will not be an issue.”
Following the public hearing, the record needs to stay open for an additional 30 days, during which the board cannot consider the project.
The county board will review the project again on Feb. 16.
Any person may file written comments with the board considering the appropriateness of its intended purpose, Deputy Hall County Attorney Sarah Carstensen said.
The new processing site is zoned as A-1 agricultural, and will be located close to the city of Grand Island’s dump site.
The project has to meet six criteria for approval by the state:
— the facility is necessary to meet the solid waste needs of the area;
— is designed, located and proposed to be operated so the health, safety and welfare of the local population will be protected;
— is located to minimize incompatibility with the surrounding area and has been approved by the appropriate planning commission;
— its plan minimizes danger from fire, spills or other operational accidents;
— traffic patterns are designed to minimize impact on existing traffic flows;
— the applicant has not been convicted of a felony within 10 years.
A detailed explanation for each of the criteria was presented Tuesday to commissioners.