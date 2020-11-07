Grand Island solid waste processing facility moving forward

A proposed solid waste processing facility is one step closer to becoming reality.
Smart Soil LLC is planning to construct a 45-acre compost handling site east of Grand Island, on 190th Road, between Old Potash Highway and Husker Highway.
Hall County Regional Planning Commission held a discussion earlier this week on a local siting permit request for the project.
No action was taken regarding the project. The RPC was just receiving advice and information on the proposed facility.
Andrew Woitaszewski, Smart Soil co-owner, told the commission the facility would help to meet Grand Island’s solid waste processing needs.
The facility, when in full production, will accept as much as 100,000 cubic yards of mixed compost material annually.
Materials that will be handled by the facility include yard waste, paunch manure, municipal sludge, livestock waste, food waste, ground paper, cardboard, wood chips, crop residue and other materials of organic origin.
Such materials largely will be generated by the central Nebraska region.
The waste then will be converted “into a viable byproduct and soil amendment,” Woitaszewski said.
The site is zoned as A-1 agricultural.
“(The project) does meet our zoning requirements,” Rashad Moxey, Regional Planning planner, told RPC members. “It’s located close to the city of Grand Island’s dump site.”
The project’s proposed use is consistent with Hall County’s comprehensive plan.
A local siting permit is required per state statue for the project to proceed, explained attorney Stephen Mossman of Mattson Ricketts Law Firm, representing Smart Soil.
“One of the criteria required is the application get the advice of the planning commission, if there is one,” Mossman said. “Because it’s just advice, I don’t think you need a formal vote or recommendation like you would for a conditional use permit.”
The project must meet six criteria for approval by the state:
— The facility is necessary to meet the solid waste needs of the area.
— It is designed, located and proposed to be operated so the health, safety and welfare of the local population will be protected.
— It is located to minimize incompatibility with the surrounding area and has been approved by the appropriate planning commission.
— Its plan minimizes danger from fire, spills or other operational accidents.
— Traffic patterns are designed to minimize impact on existing traffic flows.
— The applicant has not been convicted of a felony within 10 years.
A detailed explanation for each of the criteria was presented Wednesday to the RPC. It will be forwarded to the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
“Those are the criteria the commission is to consider and advise the county board on,” Mossman said. “We ask the commission to do that, and advise favorably to granting the local siting application so the final piece of the puzzle can be granted and this facility approved.”
A conditional-use permit for the project was approved by Hall County commissioners in December 2019.
“Before that, they did do a three-month temporary permit where they went out and tested different aspects of the facility in terms of ... how it would impact people in the area,” Moxey said.
The RPC will forward its comments and considerations to the Hall County Board of Commissioners. The county board then will hold a hearing in the appropriate time frame between receiving the request and the final date for making a decision per state requirements, Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity explained.
The county board will hold a public hearing on the request, which is scheduled Jan. 12, 2021.
