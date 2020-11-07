Grand Island solid waste processing facility moving forward

— Traffic patterns are designed to minimize impact on existing traffic flows.

— The applicant has not been convicted of a felony within 10 years.

A detailed explanation for each of the criteria was presented Wednesday to the RPC. It will be forwarded to the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

“Those are the criteria the commission is to consider and advise the county board on,” Mossman said. “We ask the commission to do that, and advise favorably to granting the local siting application so the final piece of the puzzle can be granted and this facility approved.”

A conditional-use permit for the project was approved by Hall County commissioners in December 2019.

“Before that, they did do a three-month temporary permit where they went out and tested different aspects of the facility in terms of ... how it would impact people in the area,” Moxey said.

The RPC will forward its comments and considerations to the Hall County Board of Commissioners. The county board then will hold a hearing in the appropriate time frame between receiving the request and the final date for making a decision per state requirements, Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity explained.

The county board will hold a public hearing on the request, which is scheduled Jan. 12, 2021.

