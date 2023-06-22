Gabriella Ochoa of Grand Island and Hunter Lassen of St. Paul were among the 12 new members of the Nebraska State Patrol who received their badges June 16 in Lincoln.

The members of State Patrol's 67th Basic Recruit Class were sworn in during a a ceremony at the State Capitol.

Ochoa was one of the recruits who received an honor. She was awarded the Captain Mark Williams Core Values Award.

The awards recognize outstanding performance in several areas of training.

Recruit Brett Evans of Omaha received the Superintendent’s Leadership Award. Dylan Frerichs of Houston was honored with the O.H. Witt Academic Achievement Award as well as the D.R. Shearer Marksmanship Award. Recruit Dylan Grassmyer of Stanton was honored with the R. J. Buchholz Physical Fitness Award.

Ochoa's first duty station will be in St. Paul. Lassen will be based in Minden.

The other graduates were Wyatt Anderson of Gothenburg, Kak Ayaj of Lincoln, Iris Bishop of Alliance, Margarita Clouse of Lexington, Noah Coleman of Creston, Iowa, and Gage Hyberger and Seth Reighard of Lincoln.

“These new troopers are eager to serve, and we are excited to have them join the team,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Over the last six months, they’ve been through difficult training designed to prepare them to serve with compassion, integrity and dedication. Camp 67 is ready to serve the public and join the NSP mission to keep Nebraska safe.”

Gov. Jim Pillen spoke at the graduation ceremony, held in the rotunda of the State Capitol. Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the oath of office.

“These 12 graduates are embarking on a career path that is truly selfless,” Pillen said. “As citizens, we are grateful for their public service in law enforcement. The training they have undertaken is proof of their dedication to the badge they represent. We must remember to always share our appreciation for what they do to serve and protect.”

The newly sworn-in troopers completed 22 weeks of intense training, including extensive live-action training scenarios and rigorous academic instruction. Their training now continues in the field, pairing with veteran troopers in the field training process.

The State Patrol's 68th Basic Recruit Camp will begin training on July 5. Applications for Camp 69 are scheduled to open in the next few months with camp scheduled to begin in January 2024.

"Anyone interested in a rewarding career serving the people of Nebraska can get information about the hiring process, the training provided to recruits, and the benefits of becoming a trooper by visiting NebraskaTroopers.com," says a news release.