Grand Island Starbucks is open again

The Grand Island Starbucks, which had been closed for about 10 days, reopened Friday.
The coffee shop currently is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The reduced hours will continue all week.
The hours probably will be extended next week, said a woman who answered the phone but declined to provide a reason for the temporary closure.
Jeff Bahr
Reporter
I am the Cops & Courts Reporter for the Grand Island Independent. I welcome news tips!
