Grand Island Starbucks is open again
Starbucks

The Grand Island Starbucks has reopened.

It was previously closed for 10 days, but it is now open with reduced hours.

(Jeff Bahr/Grand Island Independent)

The Grand Island Starbucks, which had been closed for about 10 days, reopened Friday.

The coffee shop currently is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The reduced hours will continue all week.

The hours probably will be extended next week, said a woman who answered the phone but declined to provide a reason for the temporary closure.

