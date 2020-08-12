Coffee drinkers on the go are going to have to seek other options. The Grand Island Starbucks is temporarily closed.
A sign on the door says, “Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience. We are working to reopen our store as quickly as possible.”
No explanation is given. The sign directs customers to nearby Starbucks locations.
Calls to the Grand Island store, at 206 Wilmar Ave., go unanswered.
One website says the store closed Tuesday and will remain closed through Sunday.
