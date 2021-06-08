Grand Island starting transit development plan

That input will be documented and included in the plan as part of the reasoning behind how the city will spend the federal dollars.

While public input is important, someone with technical expertise is needed to make sure the input is something that can be implemented, Gomez explained.

“Not all of the feedback can be implemented because it’s not technically feasible,” he said.

An expansion of transit services has long been planned, Falmlen said.

Following a transit needs analysis, a Grand Island/Kearney/Hastings intercity bus study was launched in cooperation with Nebraska Public Transit.

A final report was completed in 2020 but implementation was halted due to the pandemic.

Falmlen hopes those efforts will resume this year.

“This new plan will take a lot of information from that old plan, update it, and do things like look at where we are in the intercity process and make suggestions for bringing that fully to fruition,” she said. “It’ll make other assessments of community needs and make suggestions for how to expand from that.”

Being prepared to meet the needs of a growing population is critical, Gomez said.