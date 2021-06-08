Grand Island starting transit development plan

Grand Island is growing.
To meet the city’s transit needs in the future, the city is assembling a Transit Development Plan.
A request-for-qualifications is out for the plan, which will review census data, transit services, passenger needs and existing policies.
Among the areas the plan will consider are adjusting service hours, service areas and service types in the Grand Island area.
The plan also will consider the funds and resources available to make those changes.
A similar plan was completed five years ago by the city and the Grand Island Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
“The goal is to look at the existing transit system, making sure there’s not any gaps, doing an optimization process, and making sure we’re working efficiently and things are operating as planned,” said Andres Gomez, GIAMPO program manager.
A transit development plan is required for the city to receive federal funding, said Charley Falmlen, city transit program manager.
“In order to spend a single dollar from the federal government, we have to have some sort of development plan in place, stating how we’re going to spend the funding,” Falmlen said.
Public input will be sought as part of the plan.
That input will be documented and included in the plan as part of the reasoning behind how the city will spend the federal dollars.
While public input is important, someone with technical expertise is needed to make sure the input is something that can be implemented, Gomez explained.
“Not all of the feedback can be implemented because it’s not technically feasible,” he said.
An expansion of transit services has long been planned, Falmlen said.
Following a transit needs analysis, a Grand Island/Kearney/Hastings intercity bus study was launched in cooperation with Nebraska Public Transit.
A final report was completed in 2020 but implementation was halted due to the pandemic.
Falmlen hopes those efforts will resume this year.
“This new plan will take a lot of information from that old plan, update it, and do things like look at where we are in the intercity process and make suggestions for bringing that fully to fruition,” she said. “It’ll make other assessments of community needs and make suggestions for how to expand from that.”
Being prepared to meet the needs of a growing population is critical, Gomez said.
“We’re not just doing this because we have to do it,” he said. “We hope the public appreciates the projects that are included in our plans, and they can see some of those being built.”
Public transit plays an important role in the community, Falmlen said.
“The last time we did this process five years ago, the city was brand new into transit,” she said. “In that time period we’ve learned so much about transit operations and working with federal administration.”
Falmlen added, “We’ve got more experience now that we’re in a better position to make a lot of those community needs happen more quickly.”
RFQ proposals will be accepted through July 15.
Following a review, Gomez expects work on the transit development plan to start on Oct. 1.
The plan is expected to be completed by November 2022.