Grand Island state assessment tests show mixed results among students

Third-graders are asked about numeric relationships and whole number multiplication and division. An example is “Jack has 346 marbles. He gives 157 marbles to his sister. How many marbles does Jack have left?” or, using an illustration, “Which rectangle has the same area and a smaller perimeter than the rectangle shown?”

Eighth-graders are tasked with applying mathematical concepts to reason, solve problems, and utilize math skills across disciplines. One example, which pertains to a provided plot graph, is “The scatter plot shows the number of minutes played and points scored by some players on a team. Using the line of best fit, which number is CLOSEST to the number of points that would be scored by a player that plays for 27 minutes?” Calculating the volume of an item, like a cylindrical silo with a conical top, is another example of a type of challenge (“What is the maximum amount of grain, in cubic feet, the silo can hold?”)