Grand Island state assessment tests show mixed results among students

Nebraska Department of Education released results from the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System today (Monday, Dec. 6), and Grand Island’s two public school districts — Grand Island Public Schools and Northwest Public Schools — differed in their students’ performances.
Students in grades 3-8 are tested in English/language arts and math.
Grand Island Public Schools had 38% students achieving proficiency in English/language arts. Northwest students reaching proficiency in English/language arts was 51%.
Topics tested in NSCAS English/language arts include reading vocabulary and comprehension. For example, a third grader could be asked to read a short passage and answer multiple-choice questions about literary device (“In paragraph 8, how does the author use a literary device?”). Reading a paragraph considering purpose and intended audience is also asked of third graders (“Which sentence BEST concludes the paragraph?”)
An eighth-grader might receive a challenge to read a passage, then answer multiple-choice questions about words used in the passage (“Which word is a synonym for ‘mystified?’”) or identify a metaphor in a short reading selection.
Statewide testing revealed 48% of students being proficient in English/language arts testing.
Compared to English/language Arts, GIPS students scored marginally less favorable in mathematics testing, with 37% of students tested achieving proficiency. Northwest scored better in mathematics than English/language arts, with 55% of the students tested reaching proficiency.
Third-graders are asked about numeric relationships and whole number multiplication and division. An example is “Jack has 346 marbles. He gives 157 marbles to his sister. How many marbles does Jack have left?” or, using an illustration, “Which rectangle has the same area and a smaller perimeter than the rectangle shown?”
Eighth-graders are tasked with applying mathematical concepts to reason, solve problems, and utilize math skills across disciplines. One example, which pertains to a provided plot graph, is “The scatter plot shows the number of minutes played and points scored by some players on a team. Using the line of best fit, which number is CLOSEST to the number of points that would be scored by a player that plays for 27 minutes?” Calculating the volume of an item, like a cylindrical silo with a conical top, is another example of a type of challenge (“What is the maximum amount of grain, in cubic feet, the silo can hold?”)
Statewide, 46% of students taking the exam tested proficient in mathematics.
Grand Island Senior High School students ACT scores averaged 13.5 for English/language arts (19% meeting expectations), 15.8 in math (22% meeting expectations) and 15.4 in science (27% meeting expectations). Northwest High School students fared better, averaging 17.7 in English/language arts (49% meeting expectations), 19.2 in math (also 49% meeting expectations) and 19.5 in science (57% meeting expectations).
In general, Nebraska students taking the exam scored an average of 16.8 in English/language arts, 18.0 in math and 18.3 in science. Forty-six percent of Nebraska students taking the ACT met expected scoring in English/Language Arts, and 44% reached the expected score in math. Half of Nebraska’s tested students met expectations of science ACT scores.
English Language Learners (ELLs) tested at GIPS marked 22% proficiency in English/language arts and 21% in math. English Language Learners taking the ACT averaged a score of 9.7 in English/Language Arts, 13.4 in math and 12.5 in science. Data concerning the percentages of ELLs reaching expected ACT scores are unavailable.
Federal regulations require 95% of students participate in statewide assessments. One of NDE’s main goals for NSCAS 2020-21 school year testing is helping the state and school districts analyze the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on student learning. The 2020-21 NSCAS test was designed to help the state transition into a different assessment design, but the figures will still be considered state support and this go-round will also help direct COVID-19 recovery efforts.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent.