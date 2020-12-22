Grand Island State Fair starts 1st big promotion for 2021

“We are looking forward to not having to refund those tickets in 2021,” Parr said.

On Friday, the State Fair board of directors passed a new budget for the 2020-21 State Fair. The budget was conservative in its approach to revenue and expense projections due the uncertain nature of the pandemic. While there are several vaccines now being made available, it will take many months before much of the population is vaccinated. Also, there is the uncertainty of a mutated strain of the virus infecting the population, along with the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic on the nation’s economy.

The new budget did contain funding for four or five concert events and funding for other entertainment events.

Parr said the fair currently is negotiating with concert acts and other entertainment for the upcoming fair.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2019, the fair was celebrating its 150th anniversary. Fair organizers budgeted for 13 concerts that year. But more than 12 inches of rain during the month curtailed fair activities as the grass parking lots were no match for the water. They had the unbudgeted expense of hiring extra buses to shuttle people to and from the fairgrounds from various locations around Grand Island.