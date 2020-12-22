Grand Island State Fair starts 1st big promotion for 2021

On Monday morning, the Nebraska State Fair gave its many fans and supporters a Christmas gift with a flash sales of discounted admission tickets and carnival passes for the 2021 State Fair.
According to Jaime Parr, director of sales for the State Fair, the sale started at 10 a.m. Monday and will go through 10 a.m. today.
During the 24-hour sale, State Fair gate admission is selling for $5 and carnival wristbands are on sale for $10. Each is good for any day of the 2021 fair, which will run Aug. 27 through Sept. 6.
Parr said the sale will continue through the end of the year, though the surprise sale, which was on the Nebraska State Fair Facebook page, will have the best values for the 2021 fair.
Last year, Parr said, they had a flash sale on gate admission and carnival wristbands during the holiday season.
“It was a big success, but when we needed to make the decision not to have the midway or charge gate admission, we hard to refund those items,” she said. “It was a significant amount of money, but it went smooth and everybody got their refunds.”
For a time, the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to cancel the State Fair entirely. But officials decided to hold a smaller version of the fair with the focus being on 4-H and FFA youths. The smaller fair didn’t have a carnival or concerts. State Fair officials decided not to charge gate admission to encourage the public to come to the fair to support 4-Hers and FFA participants. The fair followed public health guidelines concerning the pandemic during the event.
“We are looking forward to not having to refund those tickets in 2021,” Parr said.
On Friday, the State Fair board of directors passed a new budget for the 2020-21 State Fair. The budget was conservative in its approach to revenue and expense projections due the uncertain nature of the pandemic. While there are several vaccines now being made available, it will take many months before much of the population is vaccinated. Also, there is the uncertainty of a mutated strain of the virus infecting the population, along with the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic on the nation’s economy.
The new budget did contain funding for four or five concert events and funding for other entertainment events.
Parr said the fair currently is negotiating with concert acts and other entertainment for the upcoming fair.
In 2019, the fair was celebrating its 150th anniversary. Fair organizers budgeted for 13 concerts that year. But more than 12 inches of rain during the month curtailed fair activities as the grass parking lots were no match for the water. They had the unbudgeted expense of hiring extra buses to shuttle people to and from the fairgrounds from various locations around Grand Island.
Despite accounting problems and the lost of revenue from the pared down 2020 State Fair, the board learned Friday that they will end the year with about $1.7 million in cash. That compares to its financial dilemma last year, when it was $1.7 million in the red from the 2019 fair.
Earlier this year, the fair addressed that parking problem by graveling many of the parking spaces affected by the 2019 heavy rains. The fair’s 1868 State Fair Foundation raised the money for the graveling of the parking lots.
One bright spot that year, Parr said, was the carnival “... it brought record numbers through the midway.”
Parr, who soon will assume the position of deputy state fair director, is optimistic about the 2021 fair.
“It should be a wonderful year as long as we were able to open and operate,” she said. “We are looking forward to it.”
Parr said the State Fair ticket prices during the “Flash and Dash” sale will be as low as they will be for the upcoming fair.
“We are excited to have them out there in time for the holidays,” she said.
Parr said the sale will be exclusively on the fair’s Facebook page. She said that while the flash sale will end at 10 a.m. today “look for something later in the day or the first thing on Wednesday as the rest of the sale will continue through the rest of the year.”
Last year’s Christmas sales for the fair brought in about $45,000.
“We are certainly looking to meet or exceed that,” Parr said.