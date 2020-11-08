Grand Island state veterans cemetery plans well underway

Grand Island soon may see veterans from across Nebraska choose to be buried just north of Capital Avenue.
Legislative Bill 911, which amends the state veteran cemetery system by adding the Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, was introduced at the beginning of the summer 2020 state legislative session.
“It’s been one of my missions to see this happen,” said Don Shuda, Hall County veterans services officer and chairman for the Hall County Hero Flight. “And the timing was perfect, (with) the cooperation between the state Legislature. Tom Brewer, the chair of the Military Affairs Committee, jumped on board and immediately made it a priority bill of that committee; state Senator (Jim) Scheer made it a priority bill from the president of the Legislature; and, of course, our senator, Dan Quick, introduced that bill.”
The bill unanimously was approved 49-0 on July 31, and Gov. Pete Ricketts signed LB911 into law Aug. 6.
“In my experience, (a unanimous vote) is rare,” said Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director John Hilgert, who also oversaw LB911 as it moved through the Legislature. “We had a contentious session; a lot of people had passion on different issues and different perspectives, but they all came together for Nebraska veterans — memorializing their service, their lives, a place of honor — and I thought it spoke very well of Senator Quick and the Grand Island effort.”
Grand Island will be the second state-administered veterans cemetery, and the fourth private veterans cemetery, in Nebraska. The others include national veterans cemeteries at Fort McPherson and in Omaha, and a state veterans cemetery in Alliance.
“This really completes — from Alliance to McPherson to Grand Island to Omaha — it really puts a nice array across the state,” Hilgert said. “It provides access and it also commemorates the state veterans home cemetery that will be utilized as part of this cemetery.”
Before the state took over the cemetery, only residents of the Grand Island Veterans Home — now the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney — and their spouses could be buried at the site. Under state control, the cemetery could be a final resting place for any veteran who wished to be buried there.
Serious discussions about the possibility of creating a state veterans cemetery at the site of the Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery began in late 2019.
“We’ve worked on this project for over 10 years,” Shuda said. “Now the veterans home has moved from Grand Island, we don’t want to lose the focus of the community honoring those veterans for over 140-some years. By bringing a state veterans cemetery to Grand Island, Grand Island will continue to appreciate, honor and respect those veterans who serve this country.”
In addition to state officials, Shuda was part of a leadership group that formed a Grand Island-area committee to coordinate the expansion of the Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery. That group includes Pam Lancaster, Hall County commissioner; Don Smith, vice chair of the Hero Flight Association; Jay Vavrick, former Grand Island mayor; Mike Ponte, United Veterans Club; Dan Naranjo, local business leader; and many others.
“We met with Mayor (Roger) Steele and City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz in December, and they were very receptive to the concept of creating a state veterans cemetery here in Grand Island,” Shuda said.
The city currently owns the land to the north and east of the cemetery plot, which are the two potential directions in which the cemetery will expand to accommodate future burials.
“There’s discussion on both sides of that,” Shuda said. “We would prefer it to be on Capital Avenue, which has been named by the city as ‘Veterans Memorial Drive,’ with the main entrance off of Capital Avenue to the veterans cemetery.”
The expansion would add between 25 and 30 acres to the current 10 acres of land, which would allow for approximately 20,000 gravesites. With the rising number of families opting for cremation of their loved ones, that number could also increase.
At the moment, the state has contracted with Wahoo-based architectural firm JEO to design the expansion, which will provide both potential layouts and the estimated costs associated with each option.
Although 90% of the funding for the project will come through federal grants, the Grand Island community will be expected to provide the remaining 10% of the cost.
“We’re using a ‘guesstimated’ figure of $8 million for the cost of the cemetery,” Shuda said, “which would mean that Grand Island and the surrounding areas would need to come up with about $800,000.”
Once Grand Island has its portion of the cost in hand, Hilgert will make the call to the U.S. Veterans Affairs Department for approval and funding of the site, which will kick-start the process into gear.
“We’ve got a small portion (of the funds) already in our Hero Flight account, and of course we would be seeking grants,” Shuda said. But “we would need some major donations to make that happen.”
Shuda and Hilgert are hoping to have everything — architectural plans, funds and pre-application paperwork — completed by July 1 in order to hop on the VA’s priority listing deadline for 2021 projects, so as to avoid a potentially several-year delay faced by other communities around the country.
“This doesn’t affect just the city of Grand Island or Hall County; this has an impact on the entire state, because veterans from across the state — or their spouse — could be buried there,” Shuda said. “So we would love everyone to participate in this project in making this happen.”
