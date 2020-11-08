Grand Island state veterans cemetery plans well underway

Although 90% of the funding for the project will come through federal grants, the Grand Island community will be expected to provide the remaining 10% of the cost.

“We’re using a ‘guesstimated’ figure of $8 million for the cost of the cemetery,” Shuda said, “which would mean that Grand Island and the surrounding areas would need to come up with about $800,000.”

Once Grand Island has its portion of the cost in hand, Hilgert will make the call to the U.S. Veterans Affairs Department for approval and funding of the site, which will kick-start the process into gear.

“We’ve got a small portion (of the funds) already in our Hero Flight account, and of course we would be seeking grants,” Shuda said. But “we would need some major donations to make that happen.”

Shuda and Hilgert are hoping to have everything — architectural plans, funds and pre-application paperwork — completed by July 1 in order to hop on the VA’s priority listing deadline for 2021 projects, so as to avoid a potentially several-year delay faced by other communities around the country.

“This doesn’t affect just the city of Grand Island or Hall County; this has an impact on the entire state, because veterans from across the state — or their spouse — could be buried there,” Shuda said. “So we would love everyone to participate in this project in making this happen.”

