Grand Island street department gearing up for winter snow, ice removal

Road salt is used until the temperature drops below 20 degrees. Then, other materials with a lower freezing point are mixed with the salt.

EMERGENCY ROUTES

Plowing operations begin when more than two inches of snow has accumulated on roadways, Callahan said.

The first priority is the city’s emergency routes.

“Snow emergency routes are cleared to assist with emergency service response and generally are the high traffic volume roadways,” she said. “These routes can be identified by red, white and blue snowflake signs.”

Snow emergencies are declared based on forecasts for snowfall and storm severity.

During a snow emergency, parking on emergency routes is banned, and “all parked vehicles shall be moved,” Callahan said.

RESIDENTIAL AREAS

Once emergency routes are cleared, if snow has accumulated to three inches or more on local roads, residential areas and other local roadways are plowed, Callahan said.