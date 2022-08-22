Grand Island street sign program begins new 10 year cycle

City of Grand Island's street sign replacement program is starting a new 10-year cycle.

This winter, the city's Street Division will begin replacing signs that are damaged or have faded and lost some of their retroreflectivity.

"We've been doing sections of town every year for the last 10 years with the goal of getting around town and replacing all of our regulatory and warning signs," said Street Superintendent Shannon Callahan.

Warnings signs are those that alert or warn for motorists, and regulatory signs, such as speed limit and stop signs, are for the "laws that people need to follow in regards to the street," said Callahan.

The city usually spends $10,000 to $15,000 each year for its signs, including labor.

On average, 375 hours are spent yearly replacing the signs.

The cost for signs varies each year depending on amount of signs and their size.

"Typically, with more lanes and higher speed limits, the signs get a little bigger than they would in a residential area, so there's some cost difference there," said Callahan.

This work is done in the winter months, from December and sometimes into April, depending on the weather.

"We do as much as we can when we're not plowing snow or have any other urgent matters we have to take care of in the winter," said Callahan.

The program started 10 years ago.

"We started with the main arterials, collector streets, high traffic areas, replacing all of those signs, and worked our way around until all those were done, and then we moved into more residential areas or school zones and replaced all the school zone signs," said Callahan.

School zone traffic signs were replaced in the 2020-2021 winter season.

The programs wrapped up last winter, with more than 300 signs being replaced.

"We went into all the residential areas and replaced those regulatory and warning signs," said Callahan. "Now that we can feel like we can say we're done, and I'm sure there's a few out there that we missed, we're just going off what we have a record of, but the plan is then to start over."

They will go back to where they started, with main arterials and highways first, and follow the same pattern around town.

The program is done to keep the city compliant with state sign standards, under the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control.

The sheeting on the signs to make them high-visible at night, its "retroreflectivity," can last 10 to 15 years, depending on what direction they're facing and exposure to the sun.

The most practical way to meet retroreflectivity standards is through blanket replacement, said Callahan.

"To do our best effort to stay compliant with how bright they need to be at night, we're going to try to do a cycle every 10 to 15 years," she said. "Some years we'll be able to do the same amount we did before, but that could vary more or less depending on the weather, because we do this work in-between plowing street or salting streets and dealing with those winter restrictions."

It's also an opportunity to increase efficiency, said Callahan.

"We saw a lot of signs that maybe didn't need to be there anymore, because it had been so long since they were put in and traffic patterns may have changed, or there were more signs added down the street, so the old stuff maybe never got reorganized," she said.

These changes benefit the community.

"One of our goals was to get rid of sign clutter that we had, which adds posts to your right-of-way, which can be a hazard, and it's taxpayer dollars on signs that aren't necessarily needed anymore," said Callahan. "Our first couple of years we didn't do as many roads, but we took a lot of time and effort to make sure the way they were signed was appropriate for the way the corridor is being used today."