Grand Island student attends camp at U.S. Space and Rocket Center

There was plenty to see at Space Camp, too, as campers got to visit different exhibits at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, a Smithsonian affiliate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Besides world-class traveling exhibits, the center shows off the Apollo 16 capsule and the National Historic Landmark Saturn V rocket.

Saturn V left an impression on Gish, he said, using his family’s living room for scale. “It could hardly fit in the building. It was enormous ...” Gish motioned from one end of the room to the other. “Imagine right here to the other side, but times 100. It is huge.”

Another activity was a building challenge. “We actually built a 3D hexagon,” Gish said. “It was insanely hard.”

Gish is a walking encyclopedia of space facts — facts most people don’t even consider. “Did you know 90% of the space on rockets is fuel?” Gish asked, then corrected himself. “No, no. No. I’m trying to remember if that’s correct, or if it’s changed any.”