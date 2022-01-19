 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island student not 'stymied' as she wins Hall County Spelling Bee
featured top story

Grand Island student not 'stymied' as she wins Hall County Spelling Bee

Dozens of Hall County’s top student spellers gathered at Wood River Public School Theater for the Hall County Spelling Bee.

Students spent a grueling afternoon testing their skills on the written portion, which then narrowed the field down to 24 spellers to move on to the oral spelling competition.

All of the participants were in grades fifth through eighth. Each round of the written exam consisted of 15 words, the students – numbering about 70 competitors – were divided by grades.

Hall County spelling bee

There were some tough words in Tuesday's Hall County spelling bee as kids in grades 5-8 competed for in several rounds of written words before tackling the speaking portion of the program.

Following the written exam, the students remaining competed against one another without regard to grade level in the oral spelling competition, which included words like “lupine” (“wolfish,” according to Merriam-Webster), “stymied” (“to present an obstacle to; stand in the way of”) and “plethora” (“excess, profusion”).

“I was impressed with how well they did on the written test,” said Kelly Klanecky, Hall County Spelling Bee coordinator. “We had a good showing from all grades.”

Klanecky said last year’s bee was a bit different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Not all of our schools participated last year,” she said. “We had a much bigger turnout this year. All of the schools were able to participate who wanted to.”

Kaelynn Joseph

Westridge Middle School 8th grader Kaelynn Joseph spells, "Stymied" to win the Hall County spelling bee Tuesday afternoon at Wood River public school.

The winner of this year’s contest, Kaelynn Joseph of Westridge Middle School, will move on to the regional spelling bee. That competition, held in Omaha and sponsored by Omaha Sports Commission, will consist of students representing Nebraska and part of Iowa.

That event is scheduled for February.

Local volunteers from Alpha Delta Kappa Epsilon, a national teachers sorority, helped keep Tuesday’s spelling bee buzzing along by checking tests and helping wherever else needed. 

This year’s Hall County Spelling Bee winners were Johnson followed by eighth grader Braden Carter of Wood River Public School in second place, and Westridge student Lian Chan placing third.

jessica.votipka@theindependent.com

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent.

