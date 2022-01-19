Grand Island student not 'stymied' as she wins Hall County Spelling Bee

Dozens of Hall County’s top student spellers gathered at Wood River Public School Theater for the Hall County Spelling Bee.

Students spent a grueling afternoon testing their skills on the written portion, which then narrowed the field down to 24 spellers to move on to the oral spelling competition.

All of the participants were in grades fifth through eighth. Each round of the written exam consisted of 15 words, the students – numbering about 70 competitors – were divided by grades.

Following the written exam, the students remaining competed against one another without regard to grade level in the oral spelling competition, which included words like “lupine” (“wolfish,” according to Merriam-Webster), “stymied” (“to present an obstacle to; stand in the way of”) and “plethora” (“excess, profusion”).

“I was impressed with how well they did on the written test,” said Kelly Klanecky, Hall County Spelling Bee coordinator. “We had a good showing from all grades.”

Klanecky said last year’s bee was a bit different because of the coronavirus pandemic.