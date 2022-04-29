Grand Island students are lighting the way with solar panels at Stolley Park

If you’re taking a stroll in Stolley Park and your phone runs out of juice, have no fear, thanks to Grand Island Senior High you can get a charge.

The Academy of Engineering and Technology and Success Academy students have teamed up to build and install solar cell phone charging stations in Stolley Park’s community garden. Academy of Engineering students in the Alternative Energy Pathway were specifically involved in the project, designing and building the solar path lighting and phone chargers.

Tomas Nicolas, a junior, is in the academy’s Alternative Energy Pathway. His class has been working on the project for months, but said while the project took time he thought it was relatively easy.

Nicolas, along with classmates, helped install the solar panels in Stolley Park Wednesday afternoon.

Alex Kemnitz, who teaches in the Alternative Energy Pathway, said the partnership between the academies was the idea of Ken DeFrank, Success Academy administrator.

“I said, that’s fantastic. From there it has been a joint venture between a few classes,” Kemnitz said.

Most of the technical work, however, has been taken on by the Alternative Energy Pathway students.

Chief Fabrication had the bases powder-coated. “They were very committed to this project, and also gave us gave us a great tour along the way,” Kemnitz said.

Wednesday the project hit the homestretch.

“Last week we put the posts in. Now we’re putting everything up, and we’re getting the project rolling,” Kemnitz said.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

