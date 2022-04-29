 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Grand Island students are lighting the way with solar panels at Stolley Park

  • 0
042822 Stolley Park Solar Installation 1 - JAV.jpg

Grand Island Senior High Academy of Engineering and Technology students enrolled in the Alternative Energy Pathway helped design, build and install solar lighting and charging stations at Stolley Park’s community garden. Pictured are GISH juniors Eli Anson (left), Cooper Grim (right) and Jacob Bauman (hidden), who were getting one of the stations ready for installation.

 Independent/Jessica Votipka

If you’re taking a stroll in Stolley Park and your phone runs out of juice, have no fear, thanks to Grand Island Senior High you can get a charge.

The Academy of Engineering and Technology and Success Academy students have teamed up to build and install solar cell phone charging stations in Stolley Park’s community garden. Academy of Engineering students in the Alternative Energy Pathway were specifically involved in the project, designing and building the solar path lighting and phone chargers.

Tomas Nicolas, a junior, is in the academy’s Alternative Energy Pathway. His class has been working on the project for months, but said while the project took time he thought it was relatively easy.

Nicolas, along with classmates, helped install the solar panels in Stolley Park Wednesday afternoon.

Alex Kemnitz, who teaches in the Alternative Energy Pathway, said the partnership between the academies was the idea of Ken DeFrank, Success Academy administrator.

People are also reading…

042822 Stolley Park Solar Installation 2 - JAV.jpg

Grand Island Senior High juniors Jacob Bauman (left) and Eli Anson (right) adjust the placement of a solar panel, while fellow student Cooper Grim (back) holds the solar panel steady. This is one of the panels going up at Stolley Park’s community garden as a partnership between GISH’s Academy of Engineering and Technology Students in the Alternative Energy Pathway, Success Academy and other school and community partners.

“I said, that’s fantastic. From there it has been a joint venture between a few classes,” Kemnitz said.

Most of the technical work, however, has been taken on by the Alternative Energy Pathway students.

Chief Fabrication had the bases powder-coated. “They were very committed to this project, and also gave us gave us a great tour along the way,” Kemnitz said.

Wednesday the project hit the homestretch.

“Last week we put the posts in. Now we’re putting everything up, and we’re getting the project rolling,” Kemnitz said.

jessica.votipka@theindependent.com

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Hong Kong: Candidate releases his manifesto

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts