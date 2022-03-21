Grand Island students bring home medals from state speech in Kearney

For students with a passion for public speaking, Kearney was the place to be March 16-18.

Speakers from across Nebraska competed against one another at the 2022 Nebraska State Speech Competition at Kearney High School.

Classes A and B competed Wednesday, while Classes C-1 and C-2 competed Thursday and classes D-1 and D-2 competed Friday.

Grand Island schools were represented on the winners’ podium several times at this year’s competition.

Heartland Lutheran High School (Class D-2): Abigail Niemeier represented Heartland Lutheran on the State Speech winners’ podium taking the fourth spot in poetry.

Grand Island Central Catholic (Class C-1): Ayonya Birthi, a junior, earned the fourth-place medal in Persuasive Speaking. Her speech was about advocacy — the definition, examples of the process and the importance of advocating.

Madison Dvorak, a GICC sophomore, finished sixth in Humorous Prose. Her speech was an interpretation of “Are We There Yet” by Andy Griffiths, which tells the story of a family’s problems encountered during a car ride.

Thomas Armstrong, a freshman competitor at GICC, received the sixth-place medal in Informative Speaking. In his speech, Armstrong explained the origin, historical representation and symbolism of a deck of cards.

Northwest High School (Class B): Keyara Caspar was one of the top Class B Informative speakers at State Speech, placing fifth.

Grand Island Senior High (Class A): Anne Martinez and Elaine Abrajan are this year’s State Champions in Duo Interpretation. Their performance of “Real Women Have Curves” by Josephina Lopez — a heartfelt comedy/drama about a close-knit group of female garment workers in Los Angeles and the tribulations/triumphs they face together — earned them the top spot.

Martinez also placed in Poetry Interpretation, her program about the pain and pride of the Spanish Language earning her fifth place.