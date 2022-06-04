 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island summer concert series line-up announced

concert stock

Live music will be provided to the community this summer through Grand Island Parks & Recreation Department.

Concerts will take place Thursday evenings from 8 to 9 p.m., and will run June 2 through July 7 at either Grace Abbott Park or Buechler Park.

Scheduled to perform are:

June 2, Blue Plate Special at Grace Abbott Park, 8 to 9 p.m. Their songs give the audience a feeling for American roots music, covering R&B, jazz-infused Americana and a touch of rock.

June 9, Mohanna with Red Shoes at Grace Abbott Park, 8 to 9 p.m. A broad variety of classic songs, including some history and humor.

June 17, TeZZ with Blackberry Winter Horns at Buechler Park, 8 to 9 p.m. They will rock your socks off with blues, country, pop and Americana.

June 23, The Kavas at Buechler Park, 8 to 9 p.m. Bring your dancing shoes for this upbeat and lively polka band.

June 30, TeZZ with Blackberry Winter Horns at Grace Abbott Park, 8 to 9 p.m. Seasoned performers on vocals, keyboard, sax, flute and percussion playing classics from the American songbook.

July 7, Relevant at Buechler Park, 8 to 9 p.m. A great five-piece band that plays upbeat blues, country and rock covers with lots of originals.

