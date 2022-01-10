Grand Island Super Saver adding new electric vehicle charging stations

Lincoln-based B&R Stores Inc., which owns the two Grand Island Super Saver stores, is in the process of adding the new EV chargers at the 1602 W. Second Street site.
Jane Raybould, B&R director of buildings & equipment, expects the chargers will be up and running by late February, weather permitting. There will be two charging stations at the site, Raybould said.
One will be a Level 3 station, a DC fast-charger, taking only about 30 to 35 minutes to achieve a full charge. This will serve one vehicle at a time.
The other will be a Level 2 station, which takes roughly twice as long for a full charge. This can serve two vehicles at once.
A utility easement was approved by the Grand Island City Council at its Dec. 14 meeting.
Equipment for the project will cost about $87,000, Raybould said.
B&R applied for grants for the project through Nebraska Department of Environment & Energy, as part of its emissions mitigation program.
Proposals for the competitive process were due in December 2019.
The grants use funds from the Volkswagen Clean Air Act Civil Settlement of 2017.
“A part of those proceeds are being used to promote and establish more electric vehicle charging stations in Nebraska,” Raybould said.
NDEE gave preference to locations near to interstates and highways to benefit travelers crossing Nebraska.
From the locations B&R submitted, the company was awarded six grants total.
NDEE will pick up 80% of the cost of equipment and installation, Raybould said.
“That balance of 20% can be split by a participating utility,” she said. “Grand Island Utilities is not participating in a match. Lincoln Electric System is participating, so they would split that balance and reimburse the operator for getting all the equipment ordered and installed and working with the local utility.”
Grand Island Utilities Department is helping to add another transformer at the site.
“We’re very appreciative of that, and really excited for this whole program,” Raybould said.
In Grand Island, an EV charging station can be found at Central Community College.
A Tesla super-charger can be found at Bosselman Travel Center. An Electrify America charging station can be found at Quality Inn & Conference Center south of Interstate-80.
The addition at Super Saver will benefit the Grand Island community, Raybould said.
“This gives consumers more opportunities,” she said. “It gives consumers an opportunity to plug their vehicle in and go shop in our stores. That’s a wonderful benefit to us, but it also gives them an opportunity to charge their vehicle at a very convenient location.”