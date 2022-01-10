Grand Island Super Saver adding new electric vehicle charging stations

Lincoln-based B&R Stores Inc., which owns the two Grand Island Super Saver stores, is in the process of adding the new EV chargers at the 1602 W. Second Street site.

Jane Raybould, B&R director of buildings & equipment, expects the chargers will be up and running by late February, weather permitting. There will be two charging stations at the site, Raybould said.

One will be a Level 3 station, a DC fast-charger, taking only about 30 to 35 minutes to achieve a full charge. This will serve one vehicle at a time.

The other will be a Level 2 station, which takes roughly twice as long for a full charge. This can serve two vehicles at once.

Utilities Director Tim Luchsinger confirmed

A utility easement was approved by the Grand Island City Council at its Dec. 14 meeting.

Equipment for the project will cost about $87,000, Raybould said.

B&R applied for grants for the project through Nebraska Department of Environment & Energy, as part of its emissions mitigation program.

Proposals for the competitive process were due in December 2019.