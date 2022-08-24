Grand Island superintendent issues statement in support of LGBTQ students

In response to recent reporting and discussion of books in schools, Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover issued a statement in support of the school's LGBTQ community while also offering transparency on school library books.

"At Grand Island Public Schools, we advocate for equity in our district at every level from extracurricular activities, to grading, to staff training, to resources, all of it. We want our students to know that no matter your race, socio-economic status, or background they can thrive as they seek to engage the world," Grover said. "Every student has a right to be supported as they seek to grow in their social emotional capacities as well as own their unique identities. Especially in this regard, we support and stand beside the many students in our schools that are in the LGTBQIA community."

The statement comes on the heels of discussions spurred by a since-deleted tweet about the book "GenderQueer" from the Nebraska Republican Party to Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb. The GOP tweet featured images many would consider sexually graphic.

Former political candidate Matt Innis of Crete appeared on the Scott Voorhees morning show on Omaha’s KFAB 1110 radio to discuss “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe and the tweet. The conversation shifted to a number of other books, “Brave Face” by Shaun David Hutchinson, “Looking for Alaska” by John Green and “It Feels Good to Be Yourself” by Theresa Thorn.

Innis and others have led a charge to question some titles housed at school libraries.

In a newspaper interview, Innis said of "Looking for Alaska," “it’s pornographic. This is like reading something out of a smut magazine."

According to an American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom report on challenged books, “Looking for Alaska” was the fourth-most challenged from 2010-2019, likely because of some profanity and a somewhat sexually explicit scene. The associated noted, however, many challenges remain unreported. The other aforementioned books were released in 2019.

Grover noted that "GenderQueer" and "Brave Face" are not available in GIPS libraries at the time, while "the young adult novel, 'Looking For Alaska.' currently has five copies in our district between Barr Middle, Walnut Middle, and Grand Island Senior High. The children’s book, 'It Feels Good to Be Yourself,' currently has one copy at Howard Elementary."

"We invite our families and our community to collaborate with us in our efforts of building more equitable learning environments that allow us to continue our mission of Every Student, Every Day, A Success," the superintendent said.

Grover noted the GIPS library catalogs are available at bit.ly/3dVhkG8. The district also has a policy that allows parents to request an exception from specific materials via a form on the district website.

“Why is it so necessary with a school to have (the books) there for kids?” Innis said. “The public schools need to concentrate on the core standards. You need to get social and political issues out of public schools. Nobody’s saying they can’t get an education. We’re saying we don’t want this taught. Why don’t we have the right to say this is not OK?”

Innis said the core standards are math, reading, writing and “true science.”

"As we move forward, we wish to be very clear on one thing: We cannot allow ourselves to thrust our students nor the meaningful impact of thriving their experiences into a political battleground. Our students deserve the best that all of us have to offer to help enrich their learning opportunities, and when we say 'our students' we mean every single one," Grover said in the statement.

In the radio interview, Innis noted "Looking for Alaska" is housed in some libraries in the Kearney Public Schools system. Kearney Public Schools Superintendent Jason Mundorf pushed back against those comments on Tuesday.

After listening to the show, Mundorf said he began his own research to see which, if any, of the books were available at Kearney Public Schools.

“I have a lot of people, as a superintendent, that truly are concerned about what is happening in the schools, what’s going on by what they hear. It’s very important for us to be transparent to our stakeholders, to our parents,” Mundorf told the Kearney Hub Tuesday night.

In the letter, Mundorf said after consulting the district’s media professionals, he confirmed both “Gender Queer” and “It Feels Good to Be Yourself” by Theresa Thorn are not in any KPS libraries, while there is one copy of “Brave Face” by Shaun David Hutchinson at Kearney High School and five copies of “Looking for Alaska” by John Green at Kearney High School and one copy at the Arram Center for Success, the district’s alternative option for middle school and high school students.

In the radio interview, Innis did not say “Gender Queer” is in a KPS library. He went on to discuss and criticize “It Feels Good to Be Yourself” without clarifying either way what schools he contends have the book available.

“Some of those students have social/emotional mental health concerns or issues because those are tough issues to navigate as a teenager, and sometimes the only relatability they see is maybe through a fictional character in a book in a library,” Mundorf told the Hub, echoing a sentiment he made in the letter.

Both Grover and Mundorf lauded media center and library employees in their respective districts.

"Their work is vital to the growth and learning of our students as they seek to provide valuable, meaningful resources, books, technology opportunities and the like for each of their students," Grover said.

She continued, noting, "Learning is not a privilege — it is a right. We stand by our efforts to exhibit our values of equity and excellence throughout our district. We stand by our students as we support their journeys of self-discovery and achievement. These are core to us and to our district as they always have been. We will continue inviting the community to join us in these efforts as we seek to be better together."