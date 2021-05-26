Grand Island tax revenues up from pandemic year

Tax revenues are up for the City of Grand Island compared to last year.

City Finance Director Patrick Brown told City Council members Tuesday the city is showing signs of recovery from when the pandemic first started.

“We’re not missing our projects by far, but again, last year, not knowing what’s going to happen or what could have happened, didn’t happen, thankfully, so we are benefiting,” Brown said.

Sales tax receipts for 2021 so far are down by $107,000 or 1.3%.

In 2021 so far, the city has generated $3.14 million, and in the same period in 2020, the city had generated $3.18 million.

Sales tax collections for February 2021 were down by $43,000 when compared to February 2020.

Going forward, increases are expected compared to last year, when the global pandemic began and lasted through 2020, Brown said.

Property tax revenue is up 1.9% from last year.

Year-to-date, the city has raised $3.16 million, slightly more than the same year-to-date period in 2020 of $3.10 million.

Property tax and sales tax benefit the city’s general fund.