Grand Island tax revenues up from pandemic year

Tax revenues are up for the City of Grand Island compared to last year.
City Finance Director Patrick Brown told City Council members Tuesday the city is showing signs of recovery from when the pandemic first started.
“We’re not missing our projects by far, but again, last year, not knowing what’s going to happen or what could have happened, didn’t happen, thankfully, so we are benefiting,” Brown said.
Sales tax receipts for 2021 so far are down by $107,000 or 1.3%.
In 2021 so far, the city has generated $3.14 million, and in the same period in 2020, the city had generated $3.18 million.
Sales tax collections for February 2021 were down by $43,000 when compared to February 2020.
Going forward, increases are expected compared to last year, when the global pandemic began and lasted through 2020, Brown said.
Property tax revenue is up 1.9% from last year.
Year-to-date, the city has raised $3.16 million, slightly more than the same year-to-date period in 2020 of $3.10 million.
Property tax and sales tax benefit the city’s general fund.
Licenses and permits receipts are up 14.9% from the same period last year.
In 2021, the city has raised $527,208 through April. In the same period in 2020, the city raised $458,943.
The increase is due to one large permit for Tabitha, Inc., for $145,000 and the overall rising costs of construction, Brown said.
This revenue also goes to the city’s general fund.
Motor vehicle sales tax revenues continue to be strong.
Receipts are up 17.6% or $218,000 for the year to date, with $1.46 million so far in 2021 and $1.24 million for the same period in 2020.
The positive momentum for auto sales is due to low interest rates and the federal stimulus, Brown explained.
This revenue benefits the city’s streets funds.
Food and beverage occupation tax revenue was “very strong” in March.
Revenue was up by $74,000 or 46.3%, with $234,477, compared to March 2020, the start of the pandemic, at $160,259.
“That is the highest month we’ve ever collected on food and beverage occupation tax ever,” he said. “I’m happy to see that.”
Year-to-date food and beverage occupation tax revenue is also up.
In 2021, so far $1.36 million has been generated, compared to $1.32 million for the same year-to-date period in 2020.
Rental car occupation tax is rising from pandemic levels, Brown said.
In March, there was an increase by 9.6% in revenue from last year.
In April 2021, $11,532 was generated, whereas April 2020 saw $10,522 generated.
This revenue is not rebounding as fast as other occupation taxes, though.
Year-to-date, revenue is down 30.3%, with $61,240 so far in 2021 compared to $87,902 for the same period in 2020.
This revenue benefits the city’s capital equipment fund for streets.
Hotel occupation taxes showed a “sizable increase” over March 2020.
Revenue is up more than 70% over last March, with $32,528, compared to March 2020 at $19,130.
Year-to-date remained down by 25.1%, though, with $160,140 in 2021 compared to $213,822 for the same period in 2020.
These funds benefit Grand Island’s Fonner Park.
In other business
— City Council approved amending a redevelopment plan from Bosselman Real Estate.
A planned 100-room hotel at Bosselman Business Campus is no longer happening, Planning Director Chad Nabity explained to the council.
Instead, a “quick-serve restaurant” is being pursued for the property located at 1607 S. Locust St., south of State Fair Boulevard and east of Locust Street.
Changes in the market have since caused Bosselman to re-examine its plans.
The amount of TIF that will be generated by project will be substantially less than if a hotel was being built.
— City Council also approved changing the name of Kaufmann Park, at the intersection of West Third Street and North Wheeler Avenue, next to Amur Finance, to Amur Plaza.
— Mayor Roger Steele announced that starting June 8, council members would sit together again and facemasks would no longer be required for attending council meetings.