Grand Island tech sector growing with support from Nebraska Tech Collaborative

A workforce gap in the technology sector exists in Grand Island, Rhoades said.

“As students leave our high school and community college, there’s really no technology jobs,” he said. “NTC’s focus is on growing the tech workforce. If they can help EDC ultimately solve that problem in the Grand Island area, it just makes sense.”

Grand Island already has a growing IT sector, Rhoades said.

On the second Thursday of every month, CoFound hosts IdeaStorm, a meeting at the company’s 214 N. Locust St. location to discuss area technology problems.

“We haven’t really promoted that, but just through word-of-mouth, people have showed up,” he said. “That gives us a lot of hope that there are a lot of technical-types out there, and if we can foster that, there’s a great opportunity there.”

Taylor said the partnership with NTC is an exciting one.

“We believe we can serve as the conduit between Nebraska Tech Collaborative for the IT sector and the needs our industries have here, and also on the entrepreneurial front,” he said. “We’re ultimately hoping it helps out our industries in Grand Island.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.