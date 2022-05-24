Grand Island teen dies of apparent fentanyl-laced overdose

A 17-year-old Grand Island female died of a drug overdose over the weekend, the Grand Island Police Department reported.

The death was reported on Sunday. The teen’s body was discovered in a Grand Island home. Grand Island police didn’t release the exact address of the house because it’s an open investigation.

However, Jim Duering, a GIPD captain, said the house is in the southest part of the city.

Police did not recover any of the drugs they believe were used. But it appears the female voluntarily used what she believed to be fentanyl-laced Xanax, Duering said.