OMAHA — Twenty-four Nebraska Girl Scouts, including one from Grand Island, earned the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, the prestigious Gold Award.

Gold Award Girl Scouts are high school activists who change the world through extraordinary leadership and passion by tackling local, national, or global issues.

Emily Borges, of Grand Island, created “Believe in Yourself” bags containing supplies offering comfort to youth experiencing challenges with their mental health.

This year’s Spirit of Nebraska Gold Award Girl Scouts made meaningful, lasting change in mental health awareness, organ donation, supporting LGBTQIA+ youth, women empowerment, and more. Special ceremonies have been held across the state to honor these Girls Scouts and their incredible work.

Using strategic thinking, collaboration, problem solving and time management, Gold Award Girl Scouts addressed pressing issues, assisting them in becoming the future leaders the world needs.