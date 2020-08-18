LINCOLN — In some way, everyone in Nebraska is affected by mental health issues and medical conditions that make it difficult for people to cope with ordinary life. According to research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is a leading cause of death for 10- to 24-year-olds in Nebraska.
NET, along with Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations, will host its first virtual “Well Beings” online event and discussion, “Preventing Youth Suicide in Nebraska,” on Thursday. Participants can learn practical skills and information to help recognize the signs and symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicide in an effort to lower Nebraska’s youth suicide rate.
The panel will include Miguel Estevez, a licensed mental health practitioner and alcohol and drug counselor at the Friendship House in Grand Island.
Estevez is an English, Spanish and Portuguese trilingual mental health professional serving young Nebraskans and others through programs and therapy to cope with traumatic events, mental health conditions including substance use, self-harm and suicidal thoughts.
NET News Director Dennis Kellogg will host the live, online panel discussion “Preventing Youth Suicide in Nebraska,” starting at 4 p.m. Thursday. Nebraskans can watch online and submit questions by visiting the NET Nebraska or NET News Facebook pages and at WellBeings.org. The program also will be available on the NET Nebraska YouTube page (no account required). This is a free event and registration is not required.
To submit questions about mental health prior to the event or to access Nebraska mental health resources, visit netNebraska.org/wellbeings.
The virtual online event will begin with video features, followed by the panel discussion with local mental health experts, in addition to Estevez:
— Dr. David Miers, director of Behavioral Health Services at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln;
— Julia Herbenstreit, executive director of the Kim Foundation in Omaha;
— Saisha Adhikari, external vice president of the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln;
— Jaden Roe of the Green Bandana Project at UNL.
The “Preventing Youth Suicide in Nebraska” virtual event is available to parents, teachers, counselors, caregivers, families and students, especially those in high school and the first years of college. It’s designed to offer suggestions on ways communities can support each other and encourage compassion about mental health. There will be several student video stories from across the state throughout the virtual event.
