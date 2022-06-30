Grand Island to celebrate 150th anniversary Monday at Stuhr Museum

Grand Island celebrates its sesquicentennial this year.

To kickoff this historic anniversary, a special event is being held at Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer on Monday.

Entry into Stuhr will be free all day thanks to a donation from the Grand Island Community Foundation.

During a GITV broadcast from City Hall Wednesday morning, Mayor Roger Steele and Museum Executive Director Chris Hochstetler detailed the important anniversary. It was 150 years ago that Grand Island was formed.

“Back then, in 1872, we were known as the Town of Grand Island, a city of the second class,” said Steele.

Stuhr will offer a slate of activities Monday, said Hochstetler.

Gates open at 9 a.m.

At 10 a.m., a traditional German-language service at Evangelical Lutheran Historical Church on the south side of Stuhr Museum grounds will be hosted by Hall County Historical Society.

“The first 35 settlers who came to Grand Island and Hall County actually arrived here on July 4th in 1857, and they established the underpinnings of our community on the Island of Grand, which was named by the French fur traders who hung out at the conflux of the Wood River and Platt River,” said Hochstetler. “That’s where our community really began.”

Festivities through day will include games for children, a historical band concert at 2 p.m. at Railroadtown, a parade with Steele giving remarks and historical programming on the Grand Island’s origins.

This history is important, said Hochstetler. It is because of those settlers and their travails that he is able to enjoy Grand Island and its many offerings: getting a drink at Starbucks, picking up items at Menards, borrowing a book from the library and enjoying a feature at Grand Theatre.

“Some of those things seem a little mundane to us now, but were it not for those original folks who came here and settled this wonderful community, I wouldn’t be have been able to do any of that,” he said. “I wouldn’t be able to come to Stuhr Museum and celebrate, in grand fashion, were it not for those original settlers.”

Steele told The Independent that it is an honor to be serving as Grand Island’s mayor at the time of its 150-year anniversary.

“I think of all the mayors who came before me and how Grand Island has grown over the years, and it’s a great honor to think that I’m a successor to the footsteps of others who have served in this role,” he said. “I hope to be worthy of that, and it’s a heartwarming thing to think about, that I get to be mayor on the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of the city. It’s a mark of how much progress we’ve made.”

It is a privilege for Stuhr Museum to host the anniversary kickoff event, Hochstetler told The Independent.

“I can’t think of a better place to kick off the 150th year celebration,” he said. “We’re a Hall County museum, but certainly you wouldn’t have Stuhr Museum without Grand Island, and it’s an amazing thing to have this celebration start at Stuhr.”

For more information about the sesquicentennial kickoff, go to stuhrmuseum.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.