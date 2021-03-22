Grand Island to get $11 million, Hall County $12 million in American Rescue Plan funds

The Hall County attorney’s office is also looking into clearer guidance for the funds, Lancaster said.

“We’ll have to get some guidance first and then we’ll put together a plan,” she said. “I’m anxious to get the guidance so we can get going on putting a plan together.”

Both entities are concerned about spending money that will not be reimbursed or covered by the federal dollars.

Brown said the city could invest ARP funds in infrastructure needs, such as roads and sewers.

“I don’t know if that’s the limit or what. It goes back to finding out what the guidance is,” he said. “It can do nothing but help.”

Grand Island City Council will ultimately decide how the funds should be used.

“We’re not in trouble,” Brown said. “We can use this money for some projects that have been on our plans for quite a while. It’s a matter of what projects are qualified and what projects the council would like to have done.”

Lancaster said Hall County will benefit from the federal funds.

“There are always needs,” she said. “Depending on what the money could be used for, it’s possible it could be very beneficial.”