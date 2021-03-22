Grand Island to get $11 million, Hall County $12 million in American Rescue Plan funds

Grand Island is getting $10.66 million and Hall County is getting $11.9 million in American Rescue Plan stimulus funds.
The first half of those funds ($5.33 million for the city, $5.95 million for the county) will be received in 60 days, and the other half 12 months after that.
City Finance Director Patrick Brown said no guidance has been issued for how the ARP funds may be used.
“The regulations of how you use those funds have not come out yet or been communicated to us,” Brown said. “Staff here is in the process of finding out the details of the plan, for what we can and can’t spend it on.”
Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Pam Lancaster has called it “a frustrating experience.”
CARES Act stimulus money last year was distributed through the state, and used for COVID-19 expense reimbursement.
“This time, we have no instruction of any kind,” Lancaster said. “We don’t know at this point how it’s going to come to us. We don’t know if we need to apply for it, if there are strings attached, if we can use it for regular expenditures.”
Brown will be participating in a Nebraska City/County Management Association webinar this week on how ARP funds can be used.
The Hall County attorney’s office is also looking into clearer guidance for the funds, Lancaster said.
“We’ll have to get some guidance first and then we’ll put together a plan,” she said. “I’m anxious to get the guidance so we can get going on putting a plan together.”
Both entities are concerned about spending money that will not be reimbursed or covered by the federal dollars.
Brown said the city could invest ARP funds in infrastructure needs, such as roads and sewers.
“I don’t know if that’s the limit or what. It goes back to finding out what the guidance is,” he said. “It can do nothing but help.”
Grand Island City Council will ultimately decide how the funds should be used.
“We’re not in trouble,” Brown said. “We can use this money for some projects that have been on our plans for quite a while. It’s a matter of what projects are qualified and what projects the council would like to have done.”
Lancaster said Hall County will benefit from the federal funds.
“There are always needs,” she said. “Depending on what the money could be used for, it’s possible it could be very beneficial.”
Any spending decisions would have to be sustainable for the county, Lancaster said.
It may not be wise to hire new staff members, for example.
“Whatever you spend the money on, it has to be a sustainable expense in our tax-asking,” she said. “It would seem to me that the most reasonable thing to do, depending on what it can be used for, is more one-time expenditures.”
The county likely would spend its ARP funds on buildings and infrastructure.
“To me, depending on what we can use it for, those would be the most reasonable,” Lancaster said. “You want to ensure that whatever you spend these dollars on and commit to has to be a sustainable expense.”
Lancaster is concerned about the future cost of the American Rescue Plan dollars.
“We already see the tax increases coming. There’s a consequence to this,” she said. “Some people look at this like it’s ‘free money’ and it is not. It has to be paid back at some time, by someone.”
Nebraska will receive a total of $4.1 billion in American Rescue Plan funds.