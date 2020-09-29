Grand Island to host livestock show in January in place of Denver National Western Stock Show

“COVID-19 has been brutal for all of us in the United States and the livestock industry has not gone untouched,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair and lead contact for this effort. “The National Western Stock Show has an incredibly rich tradition that has not escaped the wrath of the pandemic and these unprecedented times. With our experience with numerous junior national shows who already hold their events in Grand Island, we know the Fonner Park campus is an excellent site that meets the exhibitors’ and vendors’ requirements that would normally be at the National Western.”