Grand Island to host National Alpaca Show at Fonner Park in March
Grand Island to host National Alpaca Show at Fonner Park in March

Grand Island will host the National Alpaca Show on March 19-21 at Five Points Bank Livestock Arena at Fonner Park.

The Alpaca Owners Association Inc.’s National Alpaca Show is sponsored by Alpacas of Moose Creek Ranch and Red Granite Ranch.

Each year, the show draws hundreds of alpaca enthusiasts and fiber artists from across the country. Fonner Park previously hosted the show in 2015.

Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 19 and 20, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21.

The show will feature more than 600 alpacas from across the country. It will comprise classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas, according to the organization.

Dozens of vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and handcrafted items.

The event is free to the public and will follow state and local public health regulations.

“The dominance of animal agriculture in our state propels the livestock show culture that has paid off handsomely for Grand Island,” said Brad Mellema, executive director of Grand Island Tourism.

He said that, in the past decade, Grand Island has been rightly recognized as a premier livestock show destination.

“The bovine shows dominate the schedule, but there are many important animals such as the coming alpaca show,” Mellema said

He said the Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority is a marketing partnership that has successfully brought animal show events to the community by bringing shared resources to the table.

“It makes sense because of the positive financial impacts it has on hotels, fuel and dining businesses in Grand Island,” Mellema said.

He added, “It also has to be said, the alpacas are simply adorable and just fun to be around.”

