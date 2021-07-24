Grand Island to host national dog shows in 2024-25

“We are very excited to be able to host our Nationals in Grand Island at Fonner Park,” the ASCA Board of Directors said in a statement. “We thank the people at Fonner Park and G.I. Tourism for providing this opportunity. We have found everyone so helpful and easy to work with.

“ASCA is the largest single breed registry in the world and this is the largest single breed dog show in the world. It will be a great event for spectators and Aussie fans from Nebraska to attend. Upon visiting Fonner Park, we were impressed with the cleanliness of their state-of-the-art facilities and the friendliness of their staff.”

The city of Grand Island, Grow Grand Island and Grand Island Tourism, along with GILCA, are providing financial support for this event. A preliminary economic impact study based on the number of teams shows a direct impact for Grand Island at more than $650,000 for this eight-day show planned in Grand Island for two consecutive years.

GILCA seeks to market and promote the effective and optimal utilization of the community’s state-of-the-art facilities by holding and promoting events that are best suited for the agriculture and livestock industry of Nebraska and across the nation.