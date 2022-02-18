Grand Island to host Tri-Cities Pro-Life Legislative Coffee

Local and statewide pro-life groups will host Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and elected officials from the Tri-Cities area at a morning program on pro-life legislation in Nebraska.

The Tri-Cities Pro-Life Legislative Coffee will be 9 a.m. Feb. 26 at Grand Island’s Riverside Golf Club. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Joining Foley are Sen. Ray Aguilar (Grand Island), Sen. Steve Halloran (Hastings), Sen. Dave Murman (Glenvil) and Sen. John Lowe (Kearney).

There will be a special presentation on the “Human Life Protection Act” (LB933), an important piece of pro-life legislation.

This bill would ensure the right to life of all Nebraskans from the moment of conception, taking effect if and when Roe v. Wade is overturned.

“Several state senators from our region have made it a priority the past few years to attend our pro-life gathering. This is a great opportunity for us to thank them for their leadership and encourage them to continue to lend their support for the right to life initiatives in our state,” said the Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt, Diocese of Grand Island.