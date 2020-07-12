The COVID-19 pandemic has created a budget shortfall for the city of Grand Island.
A $1.76 million revenue loss is expected in 2020, causing a $240,000 shortfall for the 2020-21 budget year.
The city’s Budget Committee considered several options Friday that would use cash reserves to meet the shortfall.
The 2020-21 budget will be a challenge, City Finance Director Patrick Brown said, due to the uncertainties in revenue caused by the pandemic.
“I need to know from this policy group what their thoughts are about using cash reserves,” Brown said. “I think it’s a good choice to use cash reserves for this upcoming budget year.”
Total revenue for the city is expected to be $38 million.
Projections could be further affected as the city has yet to receive information on sales tax revenue for the months of May and June.
The city anticipates 15% reduction in sales tax revenue, 2% increase in property taxes and 3.31% growth in personnel costs for 2022-26.
Budget models presented to the committee Friday considered leaving the mill levy at the same rate and capturing additional funds from valuation, and lowering the levy to keep tax receipts the same as this year.
Four options were proposed:
— Model 1 would use $1.7 million in cash reserves to meet shortfall.
If the mill levy is kept the same, they would only use $1.46 million in reserves
— Model 2 would use $1.44 million in cash reserves, and transfer $250,000 in KENO funds.
If the mill levy is kept the same, they would use $1.21 million in reserves.
— Model 3 would use $695,883 in cash reserves and $250,000 in keno funds, plus $750,000 in food and beverage occupation tax funds.
“It would be specifically earmarked to pay for our LB840 program with Grand Island Area Economic Development,” Brown said.
— Model 4 is the same as Model 3, but it would leave the mill levy the same and would only use $461,190 million in reserves.
A consensus emerged that Model 2 would be preferable with the levy kept the same.
Debating the options
Council Member Chuck Haase suggested the city’s fiscal policy only allows using cash reserves for one-time expenses.
Brown argued the funds could be used for emergencies and economic uncertainties, as well.
“I look at it as unanticipated financial hardships,” he said. “We don’t know what revenues are going to do. We have absolutely no idea. Nobody does every single year, but you don’t have the pandemic effect on revenues.”
Rising personnel costs remains a problem for the city, which also affects the city’s budget, Brown said.
He said the city should look at its programs and find efficiencies.
“Long-term trend, it doesn’t work,” Brown said. “We have a limited revenue source and it seems our personnel costs are going higher. We need some time to have these discussions.”
Even if personnel were reduced, demand for services would remain, Mayor Roger Steele said. He supports cutting services.
“We need to look at what services are no longer cost effective for us,” he said. “It’s a political challenge because every service we offer will have a lobbying group.”
It is a conversation the city needed to have before, but has been accelerated by the pandemic, Steele said.
“We’re trying to skate past our next budget year, but we have to take up the longer term trend that we’re not on a sustainable trajectory,” he said.
Grow Grand Island
Due to the loss of sales tax revenue, the city is considering renegotiating its Grow Grand Island contract, which expires this year.
Rather than provide $500,000 to the community development program this year, the city would pay $150,000 and renegotiate the contract.
Haase suggested further that funds should not go directly to the program but be kept by the city as special money until the group’s projects are approved by the city.
“I don’t like the money sitting in their pocket,” he said. “The $500,000 payment this year, they already have a lot of taxpayer money just sitting there and they don’t need any more until they have projects that come to fruition.”
The recommended budget model will be brought to the City Council on July 28 for consideration and approval.
